(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 - The Turkish banking industry's adoption of Basel II regulation this year should improve the regulation and risk governance of the system, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report: "How Basel II May Affect Turkey's Banking System."

Turkish banks in July this year became the 22nd out of 27 member countries to implement Basel II. In their interim statements as of Sept. 30 this year, banks have for the first time published their capital adequacy ratios (CARs) as per Basel II.

"The move has no impact on our ratings on Turkish banks, because Standard & Poor's uses its own methodology to assess the capital adequacy of banks. However, we think this will increase the consistency of reported regulatory capital adequacy ratios (CARs) with those of international peers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Goeksenin Karagoez. "We believe Basel II implementation will help the regulator foster a better risk governance culture in the sector. In particular, the requirement that banks perform a comprehensive review of their risk profiles as well as some stress testing before setting up their own capital target under the control of supervisors will positively affect risk profiles. We also expect systemwide transparency to further improve when banks start publishing disclosures under Pillar III.

Some factors have helped minimize the impact of the migration to Basel II on banks' regulatory CARs. Among these are operational risk charges, which were already calculated and reported by banks even before Basel-II implementation. Another factor was use of national discretion such as zero risk weights for foreign currency reserves held with the central bank. As a result, the banking system's average CAR remained at 16.5% on Sept. 30, 2012, unchanged from the ratio reported on June 30, 2012, before Basel II implementation. This is also comfortably above the 12% target minimum CAR set by Turkey's Banking Regulation And Supervision Agency (BRSA).

According to our risk adjusted capital framework (RACF) methodology to measure banks' capital adequacy, the capitalization of large rated Turkish banks compares relatively well with international peers. We project RAC ratios of large rated Turkish banks will stay between 7.5% and 9.5% over the coming 12-18 months versus our estimated average RAC ratio for banks in the EU, which was 6.8% as of Sept. 30, 2011, or 7.4% for the largest 100 banks in the world we publicly rate.