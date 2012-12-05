(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05 - A "hard landing" by the Chinese economy would have
substantial repercussions for global output, but the size and duration of the
shock would vary by region and from country to country, Fitch Ratings says. A
hard landing is not our base case.
An alternative scenario analysis in our latest Global Economic Outlook,
published Tuesday, shows that a hypothetical hard landing that resulted in a
cumulative loss of 4pp of Chinese GDP in two years would slow global growth by
1.5pp.
Modelling a series of shocks to the Chinese economy in Q412 resulted in
projected Chinese growth falling by 300bp in 2013 and an additional 100bp in
2014. The resulting real GDP growth of 5% in 2013 and 6.5% in 2014, while still
high, would be the lowest in China in more than 20 years.
The biggest immediate spill-over would be on countries with the closest trade
and financial links to China. In emerging Asia, Taiwan, Korea and Thailand would
be hit the hardest. In Taiwan, the slowdown would be in excess of 200bp in 2013.
Among major advanced economies (MAEs), Japan would be the most affected, with an
80bp slowdown. Eurozone members, the US and UK would be less sensitive to a
Chinese hard-landing in 2013. In Russia, and to a smaller extent in Brazil, the
projected fall in oil and commodity prices would magnify the shock.
The extent to which the shock is still felt in 2014 varies with countries'
capacity to respond. Emerging countries have more monetary and fiscal policy
options than those MAEs where interest rates are already close to zero and where
fiscal consolidation is dragging on growth. This effectively means that the
impact of the shock is twice as big in the US and the eurozone in 2014 (60bp and
90bp, respectively) than in 2013. By contrast, the impact in both Korea and
Taiwan in 2014 is less than half that of the previous year.
Building on an alternative scenario analysis by Oxford Economics, our hypothetical hard
landing assumes a 40% fall in Chinese house prices; a
steep fall in construction activity; a sharp rise in NPLs to 20% (including
loans to local governments), which stops the flow of credit through the banking
system while it is recapitalised by central government; and a 40% fall in the
Chinese equity market, triggering contagion to other major emerging countries.
We also assume a 100bp increase in risk premia for all emerging markets. Lastly,
we add an additional 10% fall in oil and other commodity prices on top of the
model's endogenous price response to lower demand.
We maintained our 7.8% forecast for China's GDP growth in 2012 in the Global
Economic Outlook. Looser credit is contributing to a re-acceleration of the
economy in Q4, and we expect modest monetary and public-investment stimulus to
support growth of around 8% in 2013. In the medium term, China faces a
challenging transition towards a more consumption-led growth model.
For the full analysis, see Global Economic Outlook' at www.fitchratings.com.