Cirsa's aggressive financial risk profile is primarily driven by its financial policy, which we regard as aggressive, its unhedged open foreign exchange positions, and its fairly modest free cash flows (FCFs) after capital expenditures (capex). Nonetheless, we believe the group has the willingness and the ability to maintain a financial risk structure commensurate with its current ratings. In particular, we believe Cirsa should maintain its aggressive financial risk profile under our base-case scenario, with a ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to EBITDA of 5.0x or below over the next 12 to 24 months.

Our assessment of Cirsa's weak business risk profile reflects the regulatory framework in which it operates and our view of political risks in Latin America, particularly in Argentina where Cirsa generates about 22% of the group's EBITDA. Still, Cirsa's earnings in Spain and Italy--which represent about 24% and 12% of EBITDA--are increasingly constrained by the currently weak economic conditions in both countries. These factors are partly offset by Cirsa's diversified range of leading market positions. In addition, Cirsa benefits from regulatory barriers to entry, given the licensing needs and exclusivity agreements requirements with site owners in Spain and Italy.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case scenario, assuming no regulatory and foreign-exchange related shocks, we expect revenues to grow by low-to-mid single digit percentage points in 2012. We anticipate EBITDA will reach about EUR320 million by year-end 2012, an increase of about 10% vis-a-vis last year. We further see margins improving by about 100 basis points, despite gaming tax increases in several regions.

For 2013, we see EBITDA growth stalling and remaining more or less in line with our expectations for 2012, primarily because of the ongoing weakening of the Argentine market. We think that increasing risks, including high inflation (which continues to appreciate Argentina's real exchange rate), import restrictions, and other actions that have also contributed to the emergence of a parallel foreign exchange market, are likely to be a constraint on Cirsa's earnings from Argentina, as we believe these actions could exacerbate the existing weaknesses in Argentina's economy.

Nonetheless, we expect Cirsa's other Latin American operations to continue to perform solidly as seen to date, particularly in Colombia, Panama, and Mexico. Regarding Spain, we expect Cirsa's strategy of discontinuing underperforming machines and, in parallel, undertaking small attractive acquisitions, which have both contributed to the recent margin improvement, to enhance its overall slots portfolio and partly offset currently weak economic conditions.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

As per our base-case scenario outlined above, we believe Cirsa's gross adjusted leverage is likely to be marginally below 4.0x by year-end 2012, although we estimate the group will generate slightly negative free cash flow on the back of higher-than-anticipated capex of about EUR150 million. For 2013, we expect adjusted leverage to remain in line with our expectations for 2012, but for Cirsa to post positive free cash flow generation, largely on the back of anticipated reduced capex levels to about EUR120 million.

Moreover, we believe the substantial currency mismatch--as a result of the group's primarily euro-denominated debt and substantial unhedged Latin American earnings--may result in a degree of credit ratio volatility over the next 12 months, particularly in light of the ongoing deteriorating situation in Argentina. We do not rule out further potential restrictions on the transfer of cash flows from Argentina, which might hamper Cirsa's financial flexibility.

In addition, we do not rule out that Spain's weakening economy and credit restrictions could make it challenging for Cirsa to refinance all of its existing short-term credit lines of about EUR30 million due over the coming 12 months. We believe, however, that Cirsa should retain sufficient flexibility under its capital spending plans to offset any related funding shortfall in the event it was unable to rollover these lines.

Liquidity

We view Cirsa's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, mainly owing to growing restrictions on cash flow repatriation from Argentina, continuing reliance on the rollover of short-term credit lines, and the need to manage short-term gaming tax liabilities. We believe that if these risks intensify further than we anticipate, the group's liquidity position will likely hinge on its ability and willingness to cut capex.

In particular, our assessment incorporates the following:

-- A ratio of liquidity sources to uses slightly exceeding 1.2x in 2013;

-- Existing cash and current financial assets. These totaled about EUR71.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2012;

-- About EUR12 million of undrawn credit facilities, as of Sept. 30, 2012, maturing in 2015;

-- Positive funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR175 million for 2013;

-- EUR60.5 million of contractual debt maturities for 2013 as well as about EUR30 million of short-term credit lines to be rolled-over throughout the year;

-- EUR120 million of estimated capex for 2013;

-- About EUR15 million of short-term liabilities relating to gaming tax payables; and

-- No maintenance financial covenants. That said, there are incurrence-based covenants that specify minimum fixed-charge (consolidated interest) coverage of 2.5x, which limit flexibility, in our view.

Overall, Cirsa's liquidity position relies on its ability to access its cash flows from Argentina, in particular the $25 million budgeted for 2013, which is currently subject to certain risks, costs, and restrictions, as well as on the continuing rollover of short-term bank lines in Spain and Italy. Still, we note that Cirsa has some flexibility in its projected capex investments, since about EUR50 million of the estimated outlay for 2013 is discretionary and not committed.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR680 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 issued by subsidiary Cirsa Funding Luxembourg S.A. is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on the parent company. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in an event of payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings on the notes due 2018 reflect the unsecured nature of the notes and Cirsa's material exposures to Argentina, Spain, and Italy (as they represent about 22%, 24%, and 12% of the group's consolidated EBITDA, respectively), which could in our view make our valuation estimate volatile and complicate enforcement proceedings over the related assets. At the same time, the ratings are supported by our valuation of the group as a going concern, given Cirsa's leading market positions, the business' high regulatory barriers to entry, and its cash-generative characteristics.

We simulate a hypothetical payment default in 2015 triggered by decline in revenues and margins, primarily arising from potential regulatory actions in Latin America and Europe. In addition, we assume that the difficult political and economic conditions in Argentina will accelerate margin decline in Cirsa's Argentine business. The risk of devaluation of the Argentine peso could also negatively impact Cirsa's earnings. Therefore, we believe this could negatively affect the valuation of Cirsa's business in Argentina.

Under this scenario, we estimate that EBITDA would decline to about EUR118 million by 2015. Our estimate of the stressed enterprise value at the point of default is about EUR590 million, translating into a stressed EBITDA multiple of about 5.0x

From the stressed enterprise value, we deduct priority liabilities of about EUR280 million, comprising enforcement costs, capital leases, promissory notes, and a prior-ranking revolving credit facility and secured bank loans. The residual value of about EUR310 million equates to average recovery in the 30%-50% range, which translates into a recovery rating of '4' for senior noteholders.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that any significant macroeconomic and political deterioration in Argentina is likely to weigh on Cirsa's earnings and liquidity in the next 12 months. In particular, any potential devaluation of the Argentine peso could limit cash that could be repatriated from the country.

We could lower the ratings on Cirsa if liquidity significantly weakened from current levels, either because of further restrictions on repatriating cash flows from Argentina, if the group failed to renew a significant portion of its short-term bank lines in Spain and Italy, if it was unable to maintain capex discipline, or if trading conditions weakened more than we currently anticipate. We could also lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeded 4.5x or if adjusted EBITDA interest cover went below 2.5x. In addition, we could consider a downgrade if we anticipated a material risk of nationalization of gaming businesses in Argentina.

At this stage, a revision of the outlook to stable would hinge on our reassessment of Cirsa's liquidity to adequate and on stabilization of the Argentine political and economic environment. We could also consider a revision of the outlook to stable if the group's solid operating performance and expected capex restraint result in positive free operating cash flow on a consistent basis.

