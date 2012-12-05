Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Home Loan Guarantee Company's (HLGC) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and Guernsey-based Home Finance Guarantors (Insurance) Limited's (HFGIL) International IFS rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable.

The rating rationale for HLGC is based on HLGC's unique position as a not for profit insurer providing guarantees to lending institutions against home loan default by borrowers in the low-income segment in South Africa, its strong, albeit weaker, capital position, low loss ratio and its established track record of sound and active risk management. Risks include its small size, rapid revenue increase, lack of diversified operations and operating in a cyclical market.

HLGC's expense base continues to be relatively high although expenses have been decreasing in 2012 in absolute terms and in relation to the levels of business. Gross written premiums grew substantially to ZAR13.4m in 2012 (2011: ZAR7.7m) as a result of new business HLGC acquired from First National Bank and ABSA Bank. Higher premium levels, reductions in operating expenses, a rise in management fees and a one off foreign exchange profit enabled a return to profitability in FY12 which Fitch views positively.

HLGC continues to report a strong although declining solvency position, with a ratio of net assets to net premiums of 5x (FY11: 9x, FY10: 43x). The deterioration is attributable to the substantial growth in gross written premiums (GWP) and Fitch expects these ratios to decline further due to future revenue growth. More positively, the amount of capital in Housing for HIV (H4H, a not for profit organisation that funds counselling and treatment for borrowers affected by HIV and AIDS) in South Africa is fully fungible and could be transferred to HLGC if needed. Fitch continues to view HLGC as strongly capitalised and expects capitalisation to remain commensurate with the rating level in the short to mid-term.

HLGC revised its asset allocation and increased its equity investments to 58% of invested assets at FY12. Fitch views HLGC's equity exposure as high. In light of the company's strong capitalisation, however, the agency views the investment risk as commensurate with the rating level.

The rating rationale for HFGIL is based on Fitch's assessment, under its group rating methodology, that HFGIL is a core member of the HLGC group. In Fitch's view, HFGIL derives its financial strength from being a part of the larger HLGC group, with mobility of capital between the various related companies. It has a strong capital position and benefits from its non-profit status and favourable tax treatment (HFGIL, like its parent HLGC, does not pay income tax or capital gains tax).

The group's capitalisation is strong but the continued erosion of capital by premium growth, to the extent that capital is no longer commensurate with the rating level, could lead to a downgrade. Fitch believes this point would be reached if net premiums written plus technical liabilities expressed as a percentage of capital (including capital in H4H) increased to 100% or above. Given Fitch's view that HFGIL has core status within the HLGC group, any upgrade or downgrade of HLGC's rating would be expected to have a similar impact on that of HFGIL. Additionally, HFGIL's ratings could be downgraded if HFGIL is no longer seen by Fitch as a core part of the HLGC group.

An upgrade is unlikely in the short to mid-term considering the company's limited scale, rapid growth, pressure on capital and increased investment risk.