Furthermore, we lowered the recovery rating on the Class A secured bonds to '3' from '2', indicating our expectation of a meaningful recovery of 50%-80% of outstanding principal (in the absence of a bond insurance guarantee) in the event of payment default.

The Class A secured bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal from MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (B/Negative/--). Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating of the monoline insurer or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt.

Rationale

The downgrade of the Class A notes reflects our view that, although Breeze Three's wind performance improved during 2011 and 2012 compared with the 2010 historical low, the portfolio's operating performance and resulting debt coverage fall short of our expectations for the 'B+' rating.

The outlook revision on both debt classes reflects our view that the insolvency risk derived from Breeze Three's increasing negative equity position is no longer a concern following the German Parliament's recent approval of an indefinite extension of the German Financial Stabilization Act (GMFSA), which was previously set to expire on Jan. 1, 2014.

The affirmation of the 'C' debt rating on the Class B bonds reflects continued deferrals of the bonds' principal since the April 2009 payment date. The deferral of Class B bonds is authorized under the bonds' documentation and does not constitute an event of default of this bond class.

Breeze Finance S.A. is a Luxembourg-based special-purpose vehicle which on-lent the proceeds of the Class A, B, and C (unrated) bonds issued in 2007 to two intermediary companies located in Germany and France respectively. These entities subsequently used the proceeds of the loans to build a total of 43 wind farms (39 in Germany and four in France, with a total installed capacity of 347.4 megawatts), refinance existing debt and fund a six-month debt service reserve for the Class A bonds level (still unused to date) and a three-month debt service reserve account for the Class B notes, which is currently fully depleted. The wind farms have been fully operational since 2008. The wind farms in the portfolio are fully cross-collateralized and benefit from supportive regulatory regimes for renewable energy in Germany and France.

Breeze Three portfolio's wind conditions remain relatively weak, although improved compared with the 2010 historical lows: According to management, revenues from the sale of electricity in the full-year 2011 and in the first six months of 2012 (latest official data available) were respectively around 15% and 11% lower than could be expected in an average year. Reported turbine availability remains around 96%, slightly below the initially expected 97%.

Due to this operating underperformance, Class B and Class C bonds principal payments were deferred in October 2012, although operating cash was sufficient to cover Class A debt service in full and on time to date, without needing the EUR14 million of cash in the senior debt service reserve account (SDSRA).

Given this fully funded SDSRA and provided that turbine availability remains relatively stable, we expect the structure to continue supporting full and timely payment of Class A bonds for a significant period of time even under the current subdued wind conditions. Under this scenario, we view high likelihood that the SDSRA remains unused at the next debt service date (April 2013), given that around two-thirds of the annual revenues are generated between October and April, while the debt service amount is similar at both payment dates. On the other hand, we view a higher--although less than one in three--chance that the project may have recourse to the Class A DSRA in October 2013, given the significantly lower operating cash flow generated during the summer season.

On Nov. 9, 2012 the GFMSA time limitation was indefinitely extended, meaning the application of the German insolvency law will not be resumed. Under the law, any German corporation with limited liability would have had to file for insolvency if it no longer had the capacity to pay its debt or if it was "over-indebted" (displayed a negative equity position) even if it still had enough liquidity to cover its upcoming debt service payments. In our view, although Breeze Three is likely to keep servicing its Class A debt in full, it may have met this definition of over-indebted due to its negative equity. Following the GMFSA extension, we believe that the Class B notes are no longer exposed to a potential restructuring that might have altered the debt's original terms and conditions, and the Class A notes are no longer exposed to the event of default triggered by the insolvency of the German wind farm companies.

Recovery analysis

We lowered the recovery rating following the revision of our most likely default scenario: Following the indefinite extension of the GMFSA, insolvency of Breeze Three at the start of 2014 is no longer the most likely default scenario, in our view. Instead, we are of the opinion that default would most likely result from a continued deterioration of operating performance. In arriving at a hypothetical default, we have stressed our base case by assuming that wind falls to 20% below the average of the past three years, while operating costs increase by 10% per year.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the Class A notes reflects our expectation that Breeze Three will continue to service this class' debt without recourse to the SDSRA, even though we anticipate the coverage ratio at the October debt service payment dates--following the low-wind summer season--to be extremely tight. The stable outlook on the Class B notes reflects our expectation of continued deferrals.

We could take a positive rating action if the prospects for operating cash flow generation materially improve. Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to negative or lower the rating if the SDSRA is used or if the project's financial performance suffers additional deterioration, owing to continued weak wind conditions or an increase in the likelihood of Breeze Three shouldering material extra costs.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Outlook/CreditWatch Action

To From

Breeze Finance S.A.

Senior Secured B/Stable B+/Negative

Recovery Rating 3 2

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook/CreditWatch Action

Breeze Finance S.A.

Subordinated C/Stable C/Negative

Recovery Rating 6 6