Overview
-- We believe that the insolvency risk derived from the increasing
negative equity position of Breeze Two wind power project is no longer a
material credit concern following the German Parliament's indefinite extension
of the German Financial Stabilization Act (GMFSA).
-- Moreover, the operating performance of the Breeze Two transaction has
improved compared with the lows of 2010, and is now in line with our base-case
expectations for the 'B-' rating.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' and 'C' long-term debt ratings on CRC Breeze
Finance S.A.'s (Breeze Two) senior secured Class A and secured subordinated
Class B notes respectively, and revising the outlook on these notes to stable
from negative.
-- The stable outlook on the Class A notes reflects our expectation that
Breeze Two will maintain an adequate cash cushion after the Class A debt
service payment in May of each year and minimal, if any, use of the Class A
notes' debt service reserve account to fully meet the November debt service
payment dates. The stable outlook on the Class B notes reflects our
expectations on continued deferrals.
Rating Action
On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
long-term debt rating on the EUR300 million Class A secured bonds due in 2026
and its 'C' long-term debt rating on the EUR50 million Class B secured
subordinated bonds due 2016 issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose entity
CRC Breeze Finance S.A. At the same time, we revised the outlook on both
ratings to stable from negative.
Furthermore, we lowered the recovery rating on the Class A secured bonds to
'3' from '2', indicating our expectation of a meaningful recovery of 50%-70%
of outstanding principal (in the absence of a bond insurance guarantee) in the
event of payment default.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that the insolvency risk derived from Breeze
Two's increasing negative equity position is no longer a concern following the
German Parliament's recent approval of an indefinite extension of the German
Financial Stabilization Act (GMFSA), which was previously set to expire on
Jan. 1, 2014. It also reflects the operational improvement during 2011 and
2012 to date compared with the lows of 2010. Performance is now in line with
our base-case expectations for the 'B-' rating.
The affirmation of the 'C' rating on the Class B bonds reflects continued full
deferral of the bonds' principal since the April 2009 payment date. The
deferral of Class B bonds is authorized under the bonds' documentation and
does not constitute an event of default of this bond class.
CRC Breeze Finance S.A. is a Luxembourg-based special-purpose vehicle which
issued EUR300 million Class A notes due 2026, EUR50 million Class B notes due
2016, and EUR120 million Class C notes due 2026 (not rated) in 2007. Breeze Two
is owned by Luxembourg-registered Monument Trust Ltd. (not rated).
The proceeds of these debt issues financed loans to a portfolio of 39 wind
farms (35 in Germany and four in France, with a total installed capacity of
337.4 megawatts), refinance existing debt and fund a six-month debt service
reserve for the Class A bonds level (18% used to date) and a three-month debt
service reserve account for the Class B notes, which is currently fully
depleted. The wind farms have been fully operational since 2007. The wind
farms in the portfolio are fully cross-collateralized and benefit from
supportive regulatory regimes for renewable energy in Germany and France.
Despite a marked improvement in wind conditions in 2011, wind electricity
generation in the Breeze Two portfolio remained weak compared with the
original P90 base case (the level that has a 90% probability of being
exceeded, according to the historical wind data series), to which the
transaction was structured and the debt sized. According to management,
revenues from the sale of electricity in full-year 2011 and the first half of
2012 (latest official data available) were 9% and 15%, respectively, below
what could be expected in an average year.
Revenues continue to be supported by relatively high turbine availability, at
97.8% and 98.1% during 2011 and the first half of 2012, respectively; this was
more than the initial 97% assumption.
Due to the operating underperformance, Class-B and Class-C bonds principal
payments were deferred in November 2012, although operating cash was
sufficient to cover Class-A debt service in full and on time to date, without
needing the remaining EUR10 million of cash in the senior debt service reserve
account (SDSRA).
Given this 82% funded SDSRA and provided that turbine availability remains
relatively stable, we expect the structure to continue supporting full and
timely payment of Class-A bonds for a significant period of time even under
the current subdued wind conditions. Under this scenario, we believe there's a
high likelihood that the SDSRA will remain unused at the next debt service
dates.
By contrast, we view as relatively high the chances of partial further use of
this reserve on Nov. 19, 2013, given the much lower operating cash flow
generated during the summer season.
On Nov. 9, 2012, the GFMSA time limitation was indefinitely extended, meaning
the application of the German insolvency law will not be resumed. Under the
law, any German corporation with limited liability would have had to file for
insolvency if it no longer had the capacity to pay its debt or if it was
"over-indebted" (displayed a negative equity position) even if it still had
enough liquidity to cover its upcoming debt service payments. In our view,
although Breeze Two is likely to keep servicing its Class A notes in full, it
may have met this definition of over-indebted due to its negative equity.
Following the GMFSA extension, we believe that the Class B notes are no longer
exposed to a potential restructuring that might have altered the debt's
original terms and conditions, and the Class A notes are no longer exposed to
the event of default triggered by the insolvency of the German wind farm
companies.
Recovery analysis
We lowered the recovery rating following the revision of our most likely
default scenario: Following the indefinite extension of the GMFSA, insolvency
of Breeze Two at the start of 2014 is no longer the most likely default
scenario, in our view. Instead, we are of the opinion that default would most
likely result from a continued deterioration of operating performance. In
arriving at a hypothetical default, we have stressed our base case by assuming
that wind falls to 20% below the average of the past three years, while
operating costs increase by 10% per year.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the Class A notes rating reflects our expectation that
Breeze Two will maintain an adequate cash cushion after the Class-A debt
service payment in May of each year (following the high-wind winter season)
and minimal, if any, use of the A-notes SDSRA to fully meet the November debt
service payment dates, following the low-wind summer season. It also reflects
our belief that Breeze Two is very unlikely to replenish the partly used
amounts of the Class-A DSRA, which materially impairs the Class A notes'
liquidity position. The stable outlook on the Class B notes reflects our
expectations on continued deferrals.
We could take a positive rating action if the prospects for operating cash
flow generation materially improve. Conversely, we could revise the outlook
back to negative or downgrade the rating if there is significant tap of the
SDSRA and/or if the project's financial performance suffers additional
deterioration, owing to continued weak wind conditions or an increase in the
likelihood of Breeze Two shouldering material extra costs.
