Summary analysis -- Singapore Post Ltd. --------------------------- 05-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/NR Country: Singapore

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2004 AA-/NR AA-/NR

31-Mar-2003 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The rating on Singapore-based postal and logistics services provider Singapore Post Ltd. (SingPost) reflects the company's very strong domestic market position, high operating efficiency, and solid cash flow protection measures relative to net debt. Rating weaknesses include SingPost's geographic concentration, limited growth opportunities for its core postal services business, and margin pressures.

We assess SingPost's business risk profile as "excellent." The company has a very strong market position in the competitive domestic and international mail business in Singapore. SingPost's mail business contributed 65% of its revenues and 73% of its operating profit for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012.

SingPost's solid cash flow measures relative to its net debt underpin its "modest" financial risk profile. The company's gross leverage has increased significantly since March 2010. The ratio of gross debt to EBITDA was 4.3x as of Sept. 30, 2012, compared with 2.1x as of March 31, 2011. The deterioration was due to SingPost's issuance of Singapore dollar (S$) 350 million in senior perpetual cumulative securities in March 2012. According to our hybrid criteria, we consider the securities to have "minimal" equity content and therefore treat all of the principal of the securities as debt and all the distributions as interest when calculating SingPost's financial ratios. However, on a net basis, the company's ratio of net debt to EBITDA was only 1.2x as of Sept. 30, 2012. For this calculation, we have not factored in S$80 million in cash that we estimate the company requires for its operations. SingPost still retains the majority of the proceeds from its notes issues in 2010 and 2012. It is likely to use these proceeds to meet future investments and debt maturities in April 2013.

We believe that SingPost will invest in other businesses to counter the limited growth opportunities available to its postal services business. However, the company's more aggressive growth strategy, when executed, could undermine its credit profile. We expect SingPost's growth to be more in competitive and lower-margin businesses. This is likely to weaken the company's profitability, but increase its exposure to industry risk. In addition, expansion could compound the impact of a longer-term weakening of the business risk profiles of postal operators due to the structural decline in traditional mail businesses. This in turn would minimize any benefits from a more diverse business structure.

We expect SingPost's operating margins to remain under pressure, given rising costs in existing businesses and the company's strong commitment to growth. EBITDA margins declined to 33% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, from 36% for the fiscal year ended March 31. 2012. This deterioration was due to increasing operational expenditures to build capacity for future revenue growth.

SingPost's weaker profitability and growth strategy have increased the company's debt tolerance. This is because the company has minimal positive discretionary cash flows to fund expansion over the next two to three years. Our expectation is based on average funds from operations (FFO) of S$170 million per year, maintenance capital expenditure of S$30 million per year, and dividends of S$120 million.

Liquidity

SingPost's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and available credit facilities) to cover its uses over the next 12 months by more than 1.5x, even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

As of Sept. 30, 2012, SingPost's sources of cash include:

-- Cash and equivalents of S$632.4 million. This includes about S$150 million from the company's S$200 million fixed-rate note issuance in March 2010, about S$350 million from its senior perpetual cumulative securities issuance in March 2012, and S$74.8 million in financial instruments that mature within the next 12 months.

-- S$85 million in committed unused credit lines.

-- Annual FFO of about S$170 million.

The company's uses of cash include:

-- Dividend payments of about S$120 million annually.

-- Capital expenditure of about S$30 million.

-- Repayment of S$300 million notes due April 2013.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the potential for further weakening in SingPost's profitability and credit protection metrics over the next one-two years. The outlook also reflects uncertainty about the outcome of the company's merger and acquisition activities. Any further acquisitions could affect our rating and outlook on SingPost.

We could lower the rating if:

-- The company aggressively expands into high-risk, highly competitive, and low-margin ventures, and shifts away from its core competencies of providing domestic and international postal services;

-- SingPost pays aggressive shareholder returns, such as special dividends; or

-- A sharper-than-anticipated decline in the traditional mail business, stronger-than-expected influence of increasing competition, or inadequate cost controls weaken SingPost's financial metrics, such that the ratio of adjusted net debt to EBITDA rises permanently above 2.2x.

We could revise the outlook to stable if:

-- SingPost maintains its business risk profile and the company's profitability improves following any acquisition; and

-- SignPost executes its growth strategy and sufficiently expands its revenue base over the next two-three years to maintain credit metrics commensurate with the 'AA-' rating level. A lease-adjusted ratio of adjusted net debt to EBITDA of about 1.5x on a sustainable basis would indicate such improvement.