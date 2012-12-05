(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. ---------- 05-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jan-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's
portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality
investment properties. Nan Fung's small-scale operations, modest land bank,
and limited number of property development projects temper these strengths. We
assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk
profile as "intermediate."
We expect Nan Fung's security holdings to generate stable returns and cash
flows based on their record over the past five years. We anticipate that
recurring income from the securities and investment properties will cover
interest expenses by more than 2x over the next two years. Nan Fung's highly
liquid balance sheet and strong financial flexibility differentiate it from
its closest rated peers: Kerry Properties Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) and
Hysan Development Co. Ltd. (BBB/Positive/--; cnA+/--). These strengths enable
the company to weather property cycles and generate good profitability by
timing project development and sale launches according to market conditions.
The securities portfolio and unencumbered cash comprise about 38% of Nan
Fung's consolidated total assets as of March 31, 2012. Nan Fung has a smaller
land bank and leasing property portfolio than its peers', but generates good
profitability.
In our stress-case scenario, securities plus cash will cover Nan Fung's debt
by more than 1.2x, and recurring income from investments will cover interest
expenses by at least 1.0x over the next six to 12 months. We have assumed a
50% decline in the value of the company's investment portfolio and investment
income in our stress-case scenario.
Nan Fung's rental income from good-quality leasing properties is likely to
steadily improve to about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 340 million-HK$360 million
annually for the next one to two years. The improvement is mainly due to the
company's new leasing properties, particularly its Octa Tower in Kowloon Bay,
and the good occupancy of existing properties. Nan Fung should continue to
benefit from a limited supply of good-quality commercial properties in the
retail and office sectors in Hong Kong.
We expect Nan Fung's financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2013,
to be satisfactory, backed by recurring investment and rental income. We
project operating margins to be thinner due to a higher land and construction
costs in the Hong Kong property market. For fiscal 2012, Nan Fung's property
sales were HK$4.4 billion, in line with our base-case expectation a year ago.
We estimate that the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt
will be 15%-18% in fiscal 2013, before improving to more than 18% in fiscal
2014.
The ratings also factor in Nan Fung's commitment to maintain good corporate
governance standards and implement strong internal controls. This will help
the company to manage potential conflicts of interests arising from related
party or company transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company. We
believe Nan Fung's conflicts committee will maintain its prudent financial
management and continue to safeguard the company's interests when it transacts
with related companies and related parties.
Nan Fung's growing exposure to China makes it vulnerable to a more volatile
market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong Kong. The
company is increasing its exposure to the Chinese real estate sector through
joint ventures with related companies, including Crosby Investment Holdings
Inc. (not rated). Nan Fung's potential capital expenditure in Hong Kong could
remain high as it replenishes its land bank due to elevated land prices.
Liquidity
We believe Nan Fung has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The
company's sources of liquidity will likely exceed its uses by at least 1.2x
over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following
factors and assumptions:
Nan Fung's liquidity sources include FFO of HK$2.5 billion-HK$3 billion each
year; and cash of HK$11 billion as of May 31, 2012.
The company's liquidity uses include short-term debts due of HK$1.7 billion,
capital expenditure of HK$6 billion, and working capital needs of HK$0.5
billion-HK$1 billion each year.
We estimate Nan Fung to have HK$7 billion in undrawn, available bank
facilities. In our view, the company has good banking relationships, based on
its long operating history in Hong Kong. As of March 31, 2012, Nan Fung's
securities portfolio value is HK$20.2 billion, which provides the company with
strong financial flexibility.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its
cautious expansion strategy in its property development business and a liquid
and good-quality investment portfolio, which would support its financial risk
profile. We also expect Nan Fung's recurring rental income to increase
gradually over the next two to three years as the company completes more
investment properties.
We may lower the ratings if Nan Fung's management team and business strategy
becomes more aggressive than our expectation. We may also downgrade Nan Fung
if: (1) the value of the company's securities portfolio and its recurring
income from the property-leasing businesses decline significantly over a
prolonged period; or (2) the timeliness and quality of financial information,
or the company's disclosure standards deteriorate.
Upside rating potential is limited, given Nan Fung's niche market position in
property development and small property-leasing portfolio. However, we may
raise the rating if: (1) Nan Fung continues to improve its business risk
profile by expanding its property investment portfolio; and (2) the company
continues to generate consistent profitability while maintaining its highly
liquid balance sheet and conservative financial management.