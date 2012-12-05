(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings has published a new criteria report
entitled "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated And Hybrid Securities". The new
criteria report replaces the "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities" (15 December 2011) and "Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital
Analysis" (9 July 2012) criteria reports, which have been withdrawn. The new
criteria report addresses i) how Fitch assesses bank subordinated and hybrid
securities for 'equity credit' for the purposes of calculating the Fitch
Eligible Capital ratio and ii) how Fitch assigns credit ratings to such
securities.
There have not been any substantive changes to the equity credit aspect of the
criteria other than some clarifications of scope in respect of non-bank
financial institutions. No rating changes are expected to issuers' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) or Viability Ratings (VR) as a result of the publication
of this criteria report.
Fitch has made a small number of amendments to its rating approach for
subordinated and hybrid securities. Any rating changes (positive and negative)
that arise as a result of these amendments are likely to be limited in number
and magnitude and be carried out over the next two months. The main changes are
as follows:
More explicit flexibility in loss severity notching for subordinated debt, with
'base case' notching of one notch, but giving the possibility of two notches. As
the bank resolution and capital agenda continues to evolve, the range of
potential loss severity outcomes for subordinated securities in a resolution
scenario means Fitch believes it is reasonable and appropriate to maintain a
degree of flexibility in the notching assigned for loss severity notching for
such instruments. This rating approach is now applied consistently throughout
the rating scale, including where Recovery Ratings are assigned.
For contingent capital, more flexibility in notching for incremental
non-performance risk relative to the anchor rating (usually a bank's VR) to
capture situations where incremental non-performance risk is considered
'minimal', as well as the existing 'moderate' or 'high' options. Fitch believes
that some triggers might be set so low as to be virtually indistinguishable from
the point at which it is likely to have failed or become 'non-viable'.
Other amendments are generally editorial or have been made to add perspective or
clarity.
The key aspects of the criteria are as follows:
EQUITY CREDIT
Fitch believes common equity to be the most effective form of capital, meaning
Fitch Core Capital remains Fitch's primary measure of bank capital. To the
extent that good quality hybrid capital receives 'equity credit' because it can
help absorb losses well before a bank becomes non-viable, this is reflected in
an ancillary measure of capital, Fitch Eligible Capital.
Full (100%) equity credit is assigned to: (i) short-dated, subordinated
mandatory convertibles with full coupon flexibility; and (ii) permanent,
subordinated securities with full coupon flexibility and the ability to be
written off/converted into common equity well before "non-viability".
Partial (50%) equity credit is assigned to: (i) subordinated perpetual
instruments with full coupon flexibility; (ii) subordinated instruments with at
least five years until maturity that can be written off or converted into common
equity well before a bank becomes non-viable; and (iii) certain other mandatory
convertible securities.
RATING SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Coupon omission or deferral, enforced or contingent write-down or conversion to
a more junior instrument and actions that are considered distressed debt
exchanges (DDEs) are all considered to be "non-performance" from a ratings
perspective, regardless of contractual treatment. Fitch rates on a "first dollar
of loss" principle.
Subordinated and hybrid securities are typically "notched" down from an anchor
rating, usually an issuer's VR because Fitch believes in most cases sovereign
support cannot be relied upon to extend to a bank's junior debt. The number of
notches reflects an assessment of relative loss severity (up to two notches) and
an assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to that captured by
the anchor rating (usually up to three notches). These two components are
additive.
Where loss absorption kicks in only when the issuer has failed or is
"non-viable", securities will be generally be rated one notch below the anchor
rating, with two notches possible under certain circumstances.
Where loss absorption kicks in before the issuer is "non-viable", securities
will typically be rated two to five notches below an issuer's VR, with the
widest notching assigned to deeply subordinated instruments with high
incremental non-performance risk relative to the risk captured by the bank's VR.
As with previous versions of these criteria, Fitch notes that the bank
regulatory capital and resolution sphere is evolving, meaning these criteria
could be subject to more frequent amendment than other criteria.