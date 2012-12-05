(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Management and
Investor Solutions B.V.'s (CMIS or the company, specifically Adaxio, the
servicing entity) Dutch Residential Mortgage Special Servicer rating to 'RSS2-',
and Dutch residential mortgage master servicer rating to 'RMS2-' from 'RSS3+'
and 'RMS3+' respectively.
The upgrade of the special servicer rating reflects CMIS's experience in special
servicing in the Netherlands. CMIS faces the difficult current market
environment in the Netherlands with innovative servicing strategies such as
portfolio segmentation and the introduction of a real estate management team
that Fitch considers to be market leading among its rated peers. This can be
demonstrated by steady arrears performance across the entire risk spectrum of
non-conforming Dutch mortgage (from BKR marked loans, to stated income loans),
standard Dutch high LTV loans and NHG loans, the latter representing between 25
to 30% of all loans being serviced.
With the help of a "Big Four" consultancy firm, CMIS has embedded a robust
corporate governance framework comprising a formalized decision making process,
a strengthened compliance function, a risk based internal audit approach and
risk management function fully integrated in the business. This is further
supported by the hiring of an experienced risk management professional with 25
years of experience across financial services, as part of the senior management
team.
Fitch's initial concerns in regards to the departure of the experienced Chief
Operating Officer (COO) since Fitch's previous review has been mitigated by the
the Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) assuming the responsibilities of COO,
and the immediate addition of the three servicing team leads to the Management
Team. CMIS' C&MD has extensive servicing experience with Italian servicer
Italfondiario S.p.A., rated 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-' by Fitch, and a proven track
record of change management across multiple industries. Fitch does recognise
that the heavy reliance on one individual bears an operational risk, however
this is mitigated by a strong and experienced management team including a newly
appointed Chief Commercial Officer with over 15 years of experience in
developing, building and managing the second largest servicing platform in the
Netherlands.
The upgrades are further supported by continuous investments in CMIS's servicing
platform included a continually improving data warehouse, new treasury system
and a new Microsoft (or Modular) based ERP software providing state of the art
technology and scope for enhanced reporting capabilities. CMIS conducted a
complete review of all business continuity and disaster recovery documentation
and arrangements. As a result, Fitch considers CMIS's business continuity and
disaster recovery planning to be robust.
The upgrade of the master servicer rating reflects CMIS's solid master servicing
function demonstrated by constant primary servicer oversight of two largest
Dutch primary servicing platforms monitored through service level agreements.
The Master Servicing function benefits from synergies with the Special Servicing
function sharing the same platform and the improvements made to it.
Fitch used its global and Dutch servicer rating criteria to analyse the
servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison against
similar Dutch servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on
information provided to Fitch by CMIS and other Dutch servicers.
As of 30 June 2012, CMIS's customer and special servicing portfolio totalled
EUR6.0bn and comprised 34,319 loans, a decrease of 6% and 5% by value and number
of loans respectively from end-June 2011. RMBS represents 94% of the total by
value. CMIS acts as a master servicer on 16 RMBS transactions in the Netherlands
totalling EUR5.8bn, as well as four German originated RMBS transactions, two
client pools, and a back-up (master) servicing arrangement for a subprime RMBS
transaction.