(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BBB-' long-term ratings to Ausdrill Finance Pty Ltd. and Ausdrill International Pty Ltd.'s A$300 million secured syndicated bank loan maturing on Oct. 5, 2015. These entities are the financing arms of Australian mining services provider Ausdrill Ltd. (BB/Stable/--). At the same time, we have assigned a recovery rating of '1' to the bank loan. This indicates our expectations for very high recovery (90%-100%) should a default event occur.

The bank loan is guaranteed by Ausdrill Ltd. and will rank at least pari passu with all other senior secured debt of the company. On Oct. 23, 2012, we assigned a 'BB' issue rating and recovery rating of '3' to Ausdrill's US$300 million senior unsecured and subordinated notes. These notes are also guaranteed by Ausdrill Ltd. and rank at least pari passu with all other unsecured debt.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008