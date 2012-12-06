Dec 06 -

Overview

-- We have observed that Germany-based GRENKELEASING AG (Grenke) has experienced sustained lending growth in markets with higher economic risks.

-- In our view, this poses a risk to Grenke's issuer credit rating.

-- We are revising our outlook on Grenke to negative from stable and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on Grenke.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we might lower the long-term rating on Grenke if we saw growth in noncore and higher-risk markets outpacing our expectations.

Rating Action

On Dec. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based financial institution GRENKELEASING AG (Grenke) to negative from stable. At the same time, the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed.

Rationale

We have observed a strong double-digit growth of new leasing business for Grenke outside of Germany and Switzerland--markets we currently see as the strongest in terms of economic risk in Europe--since 2010. New leasing business outside these markets accounts for about 60% of Grenke's total new business, while we observed overall business growth rates of 14% in the first nine months of 2012 compared with Dec. 31, 2011