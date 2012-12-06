BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
Ratings -- GRENKELEASING AG --------------------------------------- 06-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Personal credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2003 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : GRENKELEASING AG
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.15 bil med-term note Prog 09/18/2003: sr
unsecd BBB+ 12-Sep-2012
EUR1.15 bil med-term note Prog 09/18/2003: S-T
debt A-2 12-Sep-2012
GERMAN CP prog auth amt EUR250 mil A-2 12-Sep-2012
