Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paragon Fourth Funding Limited's (PFFL) senior and mezzanine loan facilities. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

PFFL is a dynamic warehouse facility used by Paragon to originate new buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages. The warehouse drawings increase in size following the origination of new loans and decrease in size when a securitisation of the underlying loans occurs.

In the past six months since inception, the balance of loans in the warehouse has fluctuated, and more recently it has experienced a large decline following the closing of Paragon Mortgages No.17 in October 2012. Since then, PFFL has been replenished with new loans to stand at GBP22.7m as of 12 November 2012, with 126 loans.

Subordination for the senior and mezzanine facilities are adjusted on a monthly basis by the administrator, being the maximum of the balance of top ten loans in the collateral, GBP10m, 5% (or 25% if there are less than 300 loans or less than 200 borrowers in the pool) and subordination determined by the administrator that is at a minimum sufficient to maintain ratings of 'AAAsf' and 'AA-sf' on the senior and mezzanine facilities respectively. The subordination floor of the top 10 loans and GBP10m mitigate against risks resulting from a small pool including concentration risk. Currently, credit enhancements are 60% for the senior facility provided by the mezzanine and subordinated loan and 40% for the mezzanine facility as provided by the subordinated loan.

The transaction also includes a contingency amount which is funded by excess spread or to the extent insufficient, through draws from the subordinated loan to a required amount equivalent to three months' of interest payable on the senior and mezzanine facilities. This contingency amount is used to fund interest shortfalls. Additionally, the structure allows for principal to be allocated towards interest in case of any shortfalls.

Fitch is provided with a loan-by-loan data template as well as details of the capital structure and investor reports on a monthly basis, which allows monitoring of the credit enhancement and underlying assets. As of the most recent November report, Fitch views the credit support available for both the senior and mezzanine facilities as being commensurate with 'AAAsf' and 'AA-sf' ratings respectively.

The rating actions are as follows:

Senior Facility - Senior Loan A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Senior Facility - Senior Loan B: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Mezzanine Facility: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable