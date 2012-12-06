(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Aljba Alliance -------------------------------- 06-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jun-2011 B/B B/B

14-Dec-2007 B-/C B-/C

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Strong (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong capitalization as measured by our risk-adjusted capital ratio.

-- Robust liquidity.

-- Asset quality better than the sector average.

-- Stable and experienced management team.

Weaknesses:

-- Inherent vulnerability as a small financial institution operating in a risky environment.

-- High single-name loan and deposit concentrations.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that Russian bank Aljba Alliance will continue to conservatively manage its capital and liquidity position. The outlook also takes into account our view that Aljba's asset quality will likely not deteriorate significantly despite the rapid growth of its lending portfolio in 2012.

A positive rating action would follow a longer record of successful implementation of Aljba's new strategy of developing lending business and reducing proprietary trading and brokerage activities. We expect that this strategy will generate increased profitability and not jeopardize the bank's asset quality. Further reductions in single-name concentrations in loans and deposits, growth in the franchise, and the maintenance of good asset quality would be positive for our assessment of the bank's risk position in the next few years.

We could lower the ratings if Aljba's strong capital position were to weaken due to rapid loan growth depleting capitalization, resulting in our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification reducing to below 10%, or if its liquidity position and funding profile were to deteriorate significantly, both of which are not our base-case scenarios.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011