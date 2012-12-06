BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Alliance Oil Co. Ltd. ------------------------- 06-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 018760
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Feb-2010 B+/-- B+/--
==============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Russia-based crude oil and oil products producer Alliance Oil Co. Ltd. (Alliance) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria.
In our view, the key constraint on Alliance's rating comes from the company's large expected capital expenditure needs, which we anticipate will lead to considerably negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). We believe that this, together with the recent acquisition of gas assets in Tomsk for $128 million, will increase the company's debt and may reduce its headroom under the covenants. We understand that the company is working on a number of options to address this risk.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.