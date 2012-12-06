Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Novatek Finance Limited's dual-tranche
multi-currency loan participation notes (LPNs) an expected senior unsecured 'BBB-(EXP)' rating.
A final rating will be assigned to the notes once Fitch receives final documentation confirming
information already received. A full list of Novatek's and Novatek Finance Limited's ratings
affirmed earlier in November 2012 is provided below.
The LPNs will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan
by Novatek Finance Limited to OAO Novatek ('BBB-'/Stable). The noteholders will rely
solely on Novatek's credit and financial standing for the payment of obligations under the
notes. Novatek Finance Limited is a special purpose financing vehicle of Novatek, but is not
directly or indirectly a subsidiary.
KEY DRIVERS
- Nortgas Acquisition Broadly Positive:
Fitch affirmed OAO Novatek's investment-grade ratings in November 2012, following the
announcement by Novatek that it will acquire a 49% stake in ZAO Nortgaz. Fitch views the
acquisition as enhancing the company's domestic business profile. The transaction is likely,
however, to see leverage metrics breach the parameters Fitch has set out as likely to trigger a
downgrade if sustained over 12 to 18 months.
- Little Additional Debt Headroom:
Fitch forecasts Novatek's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage ratio will
exceed the agency's current negative rating guideline of 2x in 2012, if the transaction
completes this year, but expects it to fall to around 1.7x in 2013-2014 following a gradual
repayment of the company's debt. Fitch expects the company's FFO interest coverage to fall below
the agency's current negative rating guideline of 10x in 2013, but to improve to 10x-12x in
2014-2015.
- Yamal Could be Transformative:
Novatek occupies a strategic position in the gas-rich Yamal region, where it has plans to
develop liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the medium term. The company's scale relative
to peers is currently a limiting factor for the rating. This may change once Yamal production
comes on line.
- Yurkharovskoye Production Key Concern:
The future performance of the Yurkharovskoye field will be particularly important to
increasing Novatek's production levels. Failure to maintain the production of the field in the
medium term may lead to downward pressure on Novatek's ratings.
- Rising Natural Gas Prices:
Novatek continues to benefit from the government's plan to liberalise the price of natural
gas sold on the Russian domestic market by 2015-2018. Fitch expects domestic gas prices in
Russia to increase by around 15% per year to 2015 implying relatively low price risk for the
company. The agency also believes that the expected rising tax burden on independent gas
producers will be fully offset by increasing domestic gas prices.
RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
- Improved Business Profile: Expanded upstream business operations with a larger production
profile, an improving domestic market share at liberalised prices and gaining access to LNG
export markets would all be positive rating factors.
- Deteriorating Financial Profile: Novatek could be downgraded if its financial metrics
undergo a sustained deterioration, possibly from additional acquisitions in 2013, making key
cash flow and other credit ratios incommensurate with the current rating level. Novatek's
business risk is low, except for execution risk on Yamal LNG.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
- Adequate Liquidity: Novatek's liquidity position is adequate for the current ratings. At
30 September 2012, cash on its balance sheet of RUB17.5bn coupled with a last-12-months' (LTM12)
FFO of RUB80bn was adequate to cover RUB18.9bn of short-term debt.
- Maturity Profile: Novatek's debt maturity profile is not onerous, despite maturities of
around RUB36bn over the next two years. Fitch expects the company to continue to enjoy ready
access to international debt capital markets to further term out these maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
OAO Novatek
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: BBB-; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: BBB-;
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: BBB-; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating: AA+(rus); Outlook Stable
National Senior unsecured rating: AA+(rus);
Novatek Finance Limited
Senior unsecured rating: BBB-;