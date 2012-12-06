Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to the GBP80m 5.25% unsubordinated bond due June 2019 (ISIN XS0859261520) issued by Tullett Prebon plc and guaranteed by TP Holdings Limited, an intermediate holding company within the group.

Fitch expects the bond proceeds to be used very largely to refinance GBP90m of existing bank borrowings, of which GBP30m mature in Q113 and the remainder in Q114. The bond should not therefore increase the group's overall financial indebtedness. TP Holdings Limited is the obligor of the group's bank borrowings and also guarantees the group's existing unsubordinated bond.

RATING RATIONALE AND SENSITIVITIES

The bond is rated in line with Tullett Prebon's Issuer Default Rating and is thus driven by (and sensitive to) the same factors that drive the IDR. For further discussion on rationale and sensitivities on Tullett Prebon plc's IDR see 'Fitch Assigns Tullett Prebon's Bond 'BBB(EXP)' Rating' dated 22 November 2012 and 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on 4 Interdealer Brokers' dated 06 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.