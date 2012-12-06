(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 - Bond issuance by European real estate investment
trusts will continue at a historically high level in 2013, Fitch Ratings says.
The sector will take advantage of record low interest rates while banks continue
their retreat from commercial property lending.
We expect the proportion of funding provided by bonds to rise slightly in 2013
from the 75% reached in the first nine months of 2012, when European REITs
raised around EUR3bn from debt capital markets. This is because reducing
European commercial property lending is a key element of banks' deleveraging
plans and European banks still have over EUR350bn of exposure to the sector.
In the long term, greater disintermediation through the issuance of long-dated
bonds will further reduce refinancing risk for European REITs, improving their
risk profiles.
A resurgence in convertible issues will also help drive issuance volumes, which
took off in the second half of 2012 and are likely to remain popular. Issuers
see convertibles as a way of raising extremely low-coupon debt (such as
Unibail-Rodamco's EUR750m 0.75% 2018 bond issued in September) without
significantly diluting shareholders' stakes. Increased dividend payments after
conversion are unlikely to materially harm REITs' cash flows.
Overall we expect REITs to perform satisfactorily in 2013 because they
concentrate on prime real estate, rather than riskier secondary properties such
as high-street retail space and weaker shopping centres. Still, the potential
for large corporate tenants to default remains a major risk. This is
particularly true for tenants in the retail sector, and would materially reduce
REITs' total rent roll.
These expected trends are highlighted in "2013 Outlook: European REITs"
published today and available at www.fitchratings.com.
