(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aquanet S.A.'s (Aquanet) Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' and National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'. The Outlook for both ratings is Stable.

The ratings reflect Aquanet's monopoly position in the local water and wastewater market and its low business risk profile stemming from the regulated character of the water and wastewater system operator's earnings in the Poznan area.

KEY DRIVERS

- Higher Capex and Leverage Still Commensurate with 'BBB-' Rating

Aquanet plans to significantly increase its capex for modernisation and extension of the water and wastewater network in Poznan and surrounding municipalities. Investments in 2012-2016 are expected to be higher by PLN0.5bn on top of the PLN0.7bn already planned. The company expects to finance capex mainly with a loan from EIB and EU subsidies.

Additional capex will result in an increase in leverage to around 4.2x on a funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted basis in 2014 (following an expected level of below 4.0x in 2012 and 2013) according to Fitch's forecasts with a gradual decrease thereafter. Fitch considers higher leverage as still commensurate with Aquanet's ratings mainly due to the regulated character of the company's operations. This is conditional on Aquanet meeting its projected tariff path, with the combined water and wastewater tariff forecast to increase up to 7% annually. The agency takes comfort from the fact that the higher capex was approved by the authorities of the city of Poznan. The authorities also primarily agreed to the projected tariff path, although tariffs are approved on an annual basis.

- EU Subsidies Support Aquanet's financial profile

Fitch assumes the company will be successful in utilising EU subsidies for a total of PLN0.5bn during 2012-2014. Failure to receive these largely pre-approved subsidies may put pressure on the ratings if the company does not decide to scale down or postpone part of the planned investments. Importantly, the bulk of the subsidies are received during the investment spending phase.

- Higher Completion Risk

Polish construction companies are currently experiencing financial difficulties. Hydrobudowa Polska S.A w upadlosci likwidacyjnej (Hydrobudowa), a company which was to realise three investments for Aquanet, is currently liquidated and terminated its three contracts with Aquanet. The role of the lead constructor on two of those contracts was taken over by Hydrobudowa's subcontractors. Aquanet needs to start a tender process to find constructor for the third, largely completed, project.

Delays in completing the realised or planned investments may result in failure to meet stricter environmental standards applicable post-2015, lower inflows from EU subsidies and/or problems in introducing projected increases in tariffs. Based on information provided by the company, Fitch understands Aquanet still has headroom to avoid those risks.

- Standalone Rating

Aquanet's ratings are assessed on a standalone basis. Fitch has not given any rating uplift for Aquanet's ownership by the City of Poznan, as the latter has no plans to directly support Aquanet.

- Ample liquidity

Cash and deposit balance amounted to PLN142.4m at end-September 2012 against short-term debt of PLN68.9m. Committed and undrawn credit lines amounted to PLN80m. Fitch expects negative free cash flow (before receipt of EU subsidies) of around PLN180m in 2013 for Aquanet under an assumption that the company will increase capex to be partly funded with the additional financing from EIB.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Successful and timely implementation of the capex plan resulting in lower execution and completion risk coupled with sustained FFO net leverage below 4.0x could lead to a rating upgrade.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Failure to implement planned increases in water and wastewater tariffs

- Delays in implementation of the capex programme and/or significant cost overruns

- Failure to meet environmental standards applicable post-2015

- Further increase in capex programme beyond currently anticipated levels

- Increase in FFO net leverage to above 5.0x on a sustained basis

Fitch has conducted Rating Assessment Service for Aquanet S.A.