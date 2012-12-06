UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
Overview
-- In our view, Suedzucker AG continues to demonstrate a conservative financial policy, as shown by its recent equity-funded buyback of convertible bonds.
-- We anticipate that Suedzucker's credit metrics will improve further in fiscal 2013.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the company to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if the company sustainably maintains a ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt of more than 50% and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio closer to 1.5x, despite a potential softening of sugar prices.
Rating Action
On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on German sugar and related agro products manufacturer Suedzucker AG to positive from stable. At the same time, the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings were affirmed.
We also affirmed our 'BBB+' issue rating on Suedzucker's unsecured notes and our 'BB+' issue rating on the subordinated notes.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources