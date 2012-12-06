UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Suedzucker AG ------------------------------------------ 06-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Candy & other
confectionery
products
Mult. CUSIP6: 864680
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Sep-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
22-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Suedzucker AG
Rating Rating Date
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-2 30-Sep-2010
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources