(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JLOC XXX Trust's trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due
April 2014. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating
actions are as follows:
JPY12.3bn* Class A TBIs affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY3.7bn* Class B TBIs affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 95% from 70%
JPY16.6bn* Class C TBIs affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 65%
JPY20bn* Class D TBIs affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 0% from 5%
*as of 6 December 2012
The affirmation of the class A TBIs reflects Fitch's view that the TBIs are likely to be
redeemed in full in H213, not far off from the legal final maturity. The servicer is
implementing workouts on the remaining two defaulted loans through property sales in accordance
with its business plan. Since the previous rating action in January 2012, seven properties have
been sold and each of the sales value has been higher than Fitch's expectation. However, full
repayment of class A TBIs may be affected if the largest hotel, based on Fitch's valuations, in
the remaining portfolio, is not sold.
The affirmations of the class B to D TBIs reflect Fitch's unchanged view of the possibility
of principal loss on these TBIs.
Under the structure of the transaction, the TBIs' principal is repaid on a sequential basis
in accordance with allocated TBI principal amounts. These principal amounts are set on a
loan-by-loan basis, when the underlying loan is repaid with proceeds from property sales. To
date, four underlying loans have been paid in full, and proceeds have been applied to the
repayment of multiple TBI classes in accordance with the allocated amount of the underlying
loans.
This transaction was originally a securitisation of five Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha specified
bonds and a senior portion TBI of a satellite trust, backed by a specified bond, and ultimately
backed by a total of 125 properties. The transaction is currently backed by 13 properties and
sales proceeds.