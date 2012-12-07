(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JLOC XXX Trust's trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due April 2014. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY12.3bn* Class A TBIs affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY3.7bn* Class B TBIs affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 95% from 70%

JPY16.6bn* Class C TBIs affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 65%

JPY20bn* Class D TBIs affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 0% from 5%

*as of 6 December 2012

The affirmation of the class A TBIs reflects Fitch's view that the TBIs are likely to be redeemed in full in H213, not far off from the legal final maturity. The servicer is implementing workouts on the remaining two defaulted loans through property sales in accordance with its business plan. Since the previous rating action in January 2012, seven properties have been sold and each of the sales value has been higher than Fitch's expectation. However, full repayment of class A TBIs may be affected if the largest hotel, based on Fitch's valuations, in the remaining portfolio, is not sold.

The affirmations of the class B to D TBIs reflect Fitch's unchanged view of the possibility of principal loss on these TBIs.

Under the structure of the transaction, the TBIs' principal is repaid on a sequential basis in accordance with allocated TBI principal amounts. These principal amounts are set on a loan-by-loan basis, when the underlying loan is repaid with proceeds from property sales. To date, four underlying loans have been paid in full, and proceeds have been applied to the repayment of multiple TBI classes in accordance with the allocated amount of the underlying loans.

This transaction was originally a securitisation of five Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha specified bonds and a senior portion TBI of a satellite trust, backed by a specified bond, and ultimately backed by a total of 125 properties. The transaction is currently backed by 13 properties and sales proceeds.