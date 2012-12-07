(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' long-term senior
secured local currency debt ratings to Japan International Cooperation Agency's (JICA;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY10 billion, 0.30% series 16 bonds, due Dec. 26, 2018, and its JPY10
billion, 0.72% series 17 bonds, due Dec. 26, 2022.
We have equalized the ratings on JICA with those on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+)
owing to the agency's critical role in public policy and its integral link to
the government. We consider JICA to be the primary governmental institution
tasked with extending financial and nonfinancial facilities to promote and
support the government of Japan's foreign policy objectives, such as
cooperation with the multilateral developmental framework "Millennium
Development Goals" and contribution to international efforts to protect the
environment.
