Dec 07 -
Overview
-- The ability of POSCO to support POSCO E&C in the event of
financial
distress has weakened, in our view, indicated by the downgrade of the parent
to 'BBB+'. We reduced the two notches of support from the parent embedded in
the ratings on POSCO E&C to one notch.
-- We lowered our long-term rating on POSCO E&C to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The
SACP on the company remains 'bb+'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the heightened likelihood that the
company will take over its guaranteed debts for property developers amid an
increasingly difficult refinancing environment.
Rating Action
On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (POSCO
E&C) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The outlook on the rating is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade of POSCO E&C reflects Standard & Poor's view that the likelihood
of extraordinary support from its parent, POSCO (BBB+/Stable/--), in the event
of financial distress, has fallen. The ability of POSCO to provide support to
POSCO E&C has weakened, in our view, and is unlikely to improve significantly
over the next 12-24 months, as indicated by the downgrade of POSCO to 'BBB+'
on Oct. 22, 2012, mainly due to our assessment of its deteriorated financial
risk profile. Thus we reduced the two rating notches of support from the
parent embedded in the ratings on POSCO E&C to one notch. POSCO E&C accounted
for less than 3% of the parent's EBITDA over the past two years, and while we
expect captive orders from the parent to remain stable over the next two
years, we see them declining beyond the next two years considering the
parent's ongoing efforts to limit its capital expenditure.
The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of POSCO E&C remains 'bb+'. The
company's business risk profile remains "satisfactory" and financial risk
profile remains "significant." We expect that an increase in the backlog for
orders will lead to moderate growth in revenue over the next few years.
Furthermore, the company's EBITDA margin is likely to remain stable above 4.5%
over the next 12 to 18 months given that the size and quality of the projects
that the company embarked on in the past 12 months is healthy. The company
kicked off two captive orders in line with the parent's global expansion into
Brazil and Indonesia. As a result, we expect the company's adjusted debt to
EBITDA, which is likely to exceed 4x in 2012, to recover to below 4x in 2013
and 2014 backed by new orders from this year.
However, a large balance of payment guarantee that POSCO E&C extended to small
property developers-worth Korean won (KRW) 1.1 trillion as of the end of
October 2012--remains a negative factor for its credit quality. The activation
of such a guarantee could pressure the company's liquidity and its debt
profile if the developers fail to pay the interest and principal they owe to
creditors and POSCO E&C is obligated to take over or repay such debt.
Liquidity
We assess POSCO E&C's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria.
We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity will
be close to over 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. We estimate that the
company will have KRW1.2 trillion in liquidity, comprising cash and short-term
investments, and funds from operations. We estimate the company will need
about KRW920 billion to cover debt maturities due in the next 12 months, a
shortfall in working capital, planned capital spending, and dividend payments.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity includes an expectation that the
company will need extra funds as a buffer against volatility in working
capital and contingent liabilities.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that POSCO E&C may need to take over
its guaranteed debt of property developers amid an increasingly difficult
refinancing environment for small developers and increasing likelihood of
prolonged weakness in the Korean property market, which would harm the
company's financial risk profile.
We may lower the rating on POSCO E&C if adjusted debt to EBITDA stays above 4x
for a prolonged period, likely as a result of the triggering of additional
payment guarantees or weaker-than-expected operating performance.
We may revise the outlook to stable if the company's debt to EBITDA stabilizes
below 4x on a sustained basis. This could occur if the company's debt falls
due to stable operating performance in key businesses or through financing
measures to strengthen its capital structure, such as an IPO, and reduced
exposure to developers' project finance debt.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB/Negative/--