Dec 07 - Fitch Ratings has maintained four tranches of AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario Sa Nostra I (Nostra), a Spanish RMBS transaction on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

Class A (ES0312273123) 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN

Class B (ES0312273131) 'Asf'; maintained on RWN

Class C (ES0312273149) 'BBB-sf'; maintained on RWN

Class D (ES0312273156) 'Bsf'; maintained on RWN

The agency maintained the class A and B tranches and placed the class C and D tranches on RWN on 07 September 2012 due to insufficient information necessary to assess the true credit risk of the assets in this transaction.

The transaction comprises loans originated and serviced by Banco Mare Nostrum ('BB+'/Stable/'B'), formerly Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Las Baleares. The agency is concerned about the high proportion of second-lien mortgages (61% of the initial pool) in the portfolio.

Given the large volume of second-lien loans within the portfolio, the agency requires up to date information on the corresponding original and current first-lien balances to correctly determine the foreclosure frequency and recovery rates for these loans.

As the information is still pending, the agency has decided to maintain the notes on RWN and will look to resolve the RWN in the next month. Failure to provide adequate information could lead to Fitch having to make conservative assumptions, which could lead to possible downgrades