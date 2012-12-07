(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We understand that Russian electricity and heat generator Mosenergo (AO) is in
negotiations with the City of Moscow, the 89.98% owner of heating utility Moscow Integrated
Power Co. JSC (MIPC), to acquire a stake in MIPC.
-- The transaction, if it proceeds and Mosenergo fully or partially funds it by issuing new
debt, might push up Mosenergo's ratio of debt to EBITDA beyond our current expectations.
-- We are placing our 'BB' long-term rating on Mosenergo and our 'ruAA' Russia national
scale ratings on the company and its senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on whether the transaction
will proceed and, if it does, its price and financing.
Rating Action
On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB' long-term corporate
credit rating, 'ruAA' Russia national scale rating, and 'ruAA' Russia national scale senior
unsecured debt rating on Russian electricity and heat generator Mosenergo (AO) on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement in Russian media that Mosenergo is in
negotiations with the City of Moscow (BBB/Stable/--), the 89.98% owner of Russian heating
utility Moscow Integrated Power Co. JSC (MIPC), to acquire a stake in MIPC.