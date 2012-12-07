Dec 07 - Improved investor sentiment towards financial institutions and the search for yield could benefit banks in peripheral countries, Fitch Ratings says. This could start to reduce their heavy reliance on European Central Bank funding.

Our Q412 European investor survey shows sharply improved investor sentiment towards banks, with the asset class most favoured as an investment choice, ahead of both high-yield and investment grade corporates. Financials were voted the most favoured sector by 35% of respondents, more than double the 17% recorded in Q312, and one of the most positive endorsements of any sector on the survey record.

Fervent investor interest, following the ECB's actions in September, enabled banks to lower costs of funding and to extend maturities with new bonds placed. If US bank bond spreads tighten further in 2013, yield-seeking investors in financials may turn to Europe and further down the credit spectrum, below the top tier banks.

In November, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Bank issued covered bonds, the first public bank debt issuance since Ireland was bailed out in late 2010. Banco Espirito Santo and Caixa Geral de Depositos recently returned to the senior unsecured market, closed to the Portuguese banks since April 2010. Italian banks also tapped senior unsecured, Tier 2 and covered bond markets.

Capitalising on favourable financing conditions, the return to the wholesale funding markets could help many peripheral banks correct funding imbalances. Reliance on central bank funding has reduced through deleveraging, but remains substantial for many banks. Continued recapitalisation, restructuring and strengthening of the peripheral banks could restore confidence in their respective banking sectors and ease their access to the funding markets.

A growing demand for bank debt would probably need to be partially met by the issuance of non-investment grade bonds. European investment grade bank debt has fallen as a proportion of total financials, due to the downward migration of bank ratings. Our research shows that excluding covered bonds, investment grade bank debt fell to 79% of European financials debt in Q312, from 85% in 2008. In contrast, the proportion of high-yield bank debt has risen as fallen angels have increased. We expect these trends to continue as investors looking for bank bonds extend their appetite to higher-yielding debt.