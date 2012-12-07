Dec 07 - Improved investor sentiment towards financial institutions and the search for yield
could benefit banks in peripheral countries, Fitch Ratings says. This could start to reduce
their heavy reliance on European Central Bank funding.
Our Q412 European investor survey shows sharply improved investor sentiment
towards banks, with the asset class most favoured as an investment choice, ahead
of both high-yield and investment grade corporates. Financials were voted the
most favoured sector by 35% of respondents, more than double the 17% recorded in
Q312, and one of the most positive endorsements of any sector on the survey
record.
Fervent investor interest, following the ECB's actions in September, enabled
banks to lower costs of funding and to extend maturities with new bonds placed.
If US bank bond spreads tighten further in 2013, yield-seeking investors in
financials may turn to Europe and further down the credit spectrum, below the
top tier banks.
In November, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Bank issued covered bonds,
the
first public bank debt issuance since Ireland was bailed out in late 2010. Banco
Espirito Santo and Caixa Geral de Depositos recently returned to the senior
unsecured market, closed to the Portuguese banks since April 2010. Italian banks
also tapped senior unsecured, Tier 2 and covered bond markets.
Capitalising on favourable financing conditions, the return to the wholesale
funding markets could help many peripheral banks correct funding imbalances.
Reliance on central bank funding has reduced through deleveraging, but remains
substantial for many banks. Continued recapitalisation, restructuring and
strengthening of the peripheral banks could restore confidence in their
respective banking sectors and ease their access to the funding markets.
A growing demand for bank debt would probably need to be partially met by the
issuance of non-investment grade bonds. European investment grade bank debt has
fallen as a proportion of total financials, due to the downward migration of
bank ratings. Our research shows that excluding covered bonds, investment grade
bank debt fell to 79% of European financials debt in Q312, from 85% in 2008. In
contrast, the proportion of high-yield bank debt has risen as fallen angels have
increased. We expect these trends to continue as investors looking for bank
bonds extend their appetite to higher-yielding debt.