Dec 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published its monthly European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of asset-backed securities (ABS) performance index report for July 2012.

The report features observations on the performance trends of European CDO of ABS transactions that we rate, which include:

-- The average percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC' rating category (assets we rate 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') decreased to 7.45%.

-- The average percentage of defaulted assets increased to 5.08%.

-- In addition, overall portfolio senior overcollateralization (OC) ratio test cushions signaled mixed performance for the European CDOs tracked in this index. The senior OC cushions decreased for eight CDO transactions and increased for 11.

-- Ten transactions failed their senior OC tests, an increase from nine in June 2012.

-- Our analysis shows that 59 out of the 99 classes of the deferrable notes that we rate are deferring their interest payments to the noteholders, while 40 are current on their interest payments.

For more information on the performance metrics we use in the CDO of ABS performance index, see "Glossary Of Cash Flow CLO Performance Index Fields," published on Jan. 30, 2009. For a list of transactions this report tracks, see "List Of Transactions Included In European CDO Of ABS Performance Index Report (As Of July 2012)," published on July 3, 2012.

