LONDON Dec 7 Indra Bakrie has resigned as co-chairman of London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc, two months after Indonesia's Bakrie family said it wanted to split with its partner, financier Nat Rothschild, and end its London adventure.

Under a plan put to Bumi's board in October, the Bakries would take back their Indonesian assets and unravel Bumi Plc.

Bumi said in a statement on Friday that Indra Bakrie had resigned with immediate effect, given the exit plan.

"In his letter to the Bumi board of directors Mr Bakrie stated that because the initial objective of the Bakrie Group in pursuing a London listing had not been met, the Bakrie Group had submitted a proposal to exit from Bumi," the company said.

"It was therefore appropriate that he resigned as a director of the company."