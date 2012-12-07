UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Bank of East Asia reports 2016 profit at 7-year low
* Chairman says asset quality to stabilise in 2017 (Adds China loan details, management comment)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Groupama GAN Vie --------------------------------------- 07-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: France
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2012 NR/-- --/--
09-Oct-2012 B+/-- --/--
25-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--
15-Dec-2011 BB+/-- --/--
23-Sep-2011 BBB/-- --/--
16-May-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
29-Jun-2010 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
* Chairman says asset quality to stabilise in 2017 (Adds China loan details, management comment)
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.