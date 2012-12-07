UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
Dec 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Sunderland (SHG) Finance PLC ------------------ 07-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Personal credit
institutions
===============================================================================
Rationale
Sunderland (SHG) Finance PLC is a special-purpose public limited company established to issue bonds to refinance loans originally made to T.H.F.C. (Capital) PLC--a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1)--and then onlent to Gentoo Group Ltd. (previously Sunderland Housing Company Ltd.; SHC), a registered provider of social housing (RP). Gentoo Sunderland is the main registered social landlord subsidiary of the Gentoo Group, and is a large-scale voluntary transfer (LSVT) organization, formed by transfer of stock from the City of Sunderland Council in northeast England in 2001.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.