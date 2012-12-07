(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Cofiroute ------------------------------------- 07-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

Mult. CUSIP6: F36876

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Mar-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

06-Mar-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on French toll road operator Cofiroute are equalized with the ratings of its sole shareholder, France-based concession and construction group VINCI S.A. (Vinci; BBB+/Stable/A-2).

The equalization reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's 83.3% ownership and control by Vinci, and the strategic importance of Cofiroute to the Vinci group's earnings and cash flows. In the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2011, Cofiroute's reported EBITDA represented about 15% of Vinci's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA. In our view, the toll road business supports the credit quality of Vinci, which has more cyclical contracting activities.

Disregarding the relationship with Vinci, we assess Cofiroute's business risk profile as "excellent" and financial risk profile as "significant". Cofiroute has a strong market position and high profitability, steaming from its mature toll road networks in France under concessions that expire in 2031 and 2086. Although Cofiroute is fully exposed to traffic volumes, it benefits from supportive concession agreements, high profitability, and inflation-linked tariff adjustments. Cofiroute has relatively high indebtedness and its dividend distribution policy consists of paying 100% of net profit.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case scenario for 2012 incorporates traffic volume declines of 2%-2.5%. This is in line with our macroeconomic forecasts for France, and with traffic levels reported by Cofiroute in the nine months of 2012.

Under our base-case operating scenario, we anticipate that increases in tariffs of 2.5% (on average applied in 2012) under the concession agreements will support Cofiroute's revenues, and forecast that in 2012 revenues will remain relatively flat compared to 2011. In addition, we expect the company's EBITDA margin to remain around the 70% level.

According our latest economic forecast, we expect another year of very weak growth in 2013 in France (real GDP growth of 0.4%), which could result in slowdown in traffic recovery in the near term.

Key cash-flow and capital-structure developments

For 2012, we forecast that Cofiroute will likely continue to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), supported by its increasing operating cash flow and lower volumes of capex requirements as it completes its main projects. These projects should lead to an incremental build-up in absolute cash flow over the next year. Our forecasts indicate that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt should remain relatively stable at 17%-18%, owing to modest improvements in cash flows.

Liquidity

The short term rating on Cofiroute is 'A-2'. We view Cofiroute's liquidity as "strong." In the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2013, we anticipate that sources of liquidity will cover uses of liquidity by 2.7x and that coverage will remain in excess of 1x for the following year.

We estimate liquidity sources in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2013, of about EUR1.5 billion. These include:

-- EUR398 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2012.

-- EUR500 million available under its existing committed facilities expiring in 2016.

-- FFO, which we project at about EUR550-EUR560 million in the 12 months to September 2013.

We anticipate that Cofiroute's liquidity needs will be about EUR540 million over the period, comprising:

-- EUR20 million of debt maturities.

-- Capex and dividend requirements of about EUR515 million.

Cofiroute's EUR500 million undrawn facility is subject to a change-of-control clause for companies other than Vinci and Colas (Cofiroute's other shareholder). However, it does not include financial covenants or material adverse change clauses.

The documentation for Cofiroute's EUR2.5 billion rated bonds contains no rating triggers. Moreover, it does not include any change-of-control covenants, except for the EUR1.1 billion bond maturing in 2021, should a change of control lead to a lowering of the bond rating to below 'BBB-' or to a rating withdrawal.

By contrast, the company's EUR1.1 billion loans outstanding from the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) carry a possible rating trigger. The EIB can enter into a preliminary discussion regarding changes to the conditions on the outstanding debt if the rating on Cofiroute falls to 'BBB' or lower. In the unlikely event that revised conditions are not agreed, the EIB could ask for early repayment of the loan. We do not anticipate that Cofiroute's liquidity will be materially affected by this clause in the near future.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Cofiroute mirrors that on Vinci, which in turn reflects our view that Vinci will continue to benefit from stable cash flows generated by its concession activities, which offset its more cyclical contracting businesses.

The rating on Cofiroute could come under pressure if Vinci's adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to less than 20%. This could occur, for instance, as a result of an aggressive debt-financed acquisition, or due to a severe and prolonged double-dip recession in the global economy. This is currently not part of our base-case forecast.

There is limited rating upside at present, given Vinci's sizable capex, its acquisitive growth strategy, and the current economic environment, all of which will constrain debt reduction within the coming two years, in our opinion.