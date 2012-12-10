BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer TOacquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
Dec 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on the senior unsecured, short-term, and subordinated notes issued by ING Bank N.V. and related entities (see list) under the banks' EUR50 billion medium-term note (MTN) program. The ratings on the notes were inadvertently removed on Dec. 7, 2012 due to a system error.
Ratings List
Ratings reinstated
ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.
ING (US) Issuance LLC
ING Americas Issuance B.V.
ING Bank N.V. (Sydney Branch)
ING Bank N.V.
Senior unsecured A+
Subordinated BBB+
Short-term debt A-1
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's biggest telephone carrier, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income came in line with estimates because of cost and expense controls that helped offset tepid revenue growth.
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share