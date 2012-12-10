BRIEF-Manulife Financial Corp prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 -
Ratings -- Nedbank Group Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) --------------- 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency NRpi/--/--
Primary SIC: Bank holding
companies
Mult. CUSIP6: 63975P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Dec-2012 NR/-- --/--
16-Nov-1998 BBBpi/-- --/--
* Cousins Properties announces public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S