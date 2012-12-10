BRIEF-Cousins Properties announces public offering of common stock
* Cousins Properties announces public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Xella International S.A. ------------------------------- 10-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Concrete block
and brick
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--
23-May-2011 --/-- --/--
===============================================================================
* Cousins Properties announces public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viking Global Investors Lp reports a 7.8 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as of Feb 8, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kJ7HOa) Further company coverage: