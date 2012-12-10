BRIEF-Cousins Properties announces public offering of common stock
* Cousins Properties announces public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn all Pfleiderer AG's and its subsidiaries' ratings. The ratings have been withdrawn due to the delisting of the company following the completion of the group's restructuring programme.
The full list of ratings affected is as follows:
Pfleiderer AG
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: withdrawn (previously 'D')
Short-term Issuer Default Rating: withdrawn (previously 'D')
Pfleiderer Finance B.V.
Subordinated hybrid bond: withdrawn (previously 'C')
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viking Global Investors Lp reports a 7.8 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as of Feb 8, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kJ7HOa) Further company coverage: