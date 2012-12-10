(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings receives occasional requests to
provide rating confirmations regarding proposed changes to transactions. The
purpose of this comment is to specify the application of Fitch's general policy
regarding rating confirmations to special servicer replacement requests in EMEA
CMBS. This comment supplements the one published on 13 January 2009 ("Fitch
Clarifies Policy for Structured Finance Rating Confirmations" at
www.fitchratings.com).
In EMEA CMBS, Fitch is periodically asked to confirm that the appointment of a
special servicer would not, in itself, cause the downgrade of any notes. As
outlined more fully below, Fitch will not provide such rating confirmations in
EMEA CMBS. This stance formalises concerns previously expressed by Fitch
regarding proposals originating from individual creditor classes whose interests
may not be aligned with those of other affected noteholders.
Replacing a special servicer is one source of influence over rating-sensitive
outcomes that may or may not be in the wider interests of holders of all rated
notes. In general terms, there is potential for conflicts of interest to arise
from, inter alia:
- a connection between the controlling class (or its representative) and the
prospective special servicer;
- conflicting preferences between the controlling class (or its representative)
and other (in particular senior) noteholders.
If the trustee is in doubt about a request to appoint a special servicer,
noteholders can be consulted about what special servicer arrangements best serve
their interests. Fitch expects to continue to receive notification of all
changes in transaction parties, including those governed by the servicing
agreement. If warranted by such a change, Fitch will take rating action as
appropriate.