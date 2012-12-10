BRIEF-Mic reports qtrly earnings per share $0.89
* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend
Dec 10 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- United States Steel Corp. --------------------- 10-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/NR Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 912656
Mult. CUSIP6: 912909
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Apr-2009 BB/NR BB/NR
17-Jan-2007 BB+/NR BB+/NR
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on United States Steel Corp. (U.S. Steel) reflects what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be the combination of its "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. In our view, the integrated steel producer has capital-intensive operations, is exposed to highly cyclical and competitive markets, and has a high degree of operating leverage. Its financial risk profile reflects relatively high levels of book debt and significant underfunded postretirement benefit obligations.
