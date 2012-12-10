(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has maintained CJSC Denizbank Moscow's (DM) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS:
The rating actions reflect the continued uncertainty about the bank's role in
the broader group of Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable), following the
acquisition of DM's direct parent, Turkey's Denizbank ('BBB-'/Stable) by
Sberbank (see Fitch's previous announcements 'Fitch Puts Denizbank Russia on
RWE; Dexia Group, Sberbank & Denizbank Unaffected' dated 28 May 2012 and 'Fitch
Affirms Denizbank at 'BBB-'; Maintains Russian Subsidiary on RWE' dated 2
October 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
The RWE on DM's ratings will be resolved upon Sberbank's clarification of its
intentions regarding DM. The ratings could be downgraded, potentially by several
notches, should the new shareholder intend to sell the bank. Conversely, the
Long-term IDRs could be upgraded by one notch, to the level of Sberbank, in case
of a merger, or closer integration, with the latter. In Fitch's view, it is
possible that clarification of DM's role within the Sberbank group, and any sale
or merger involving the bank, may not take place in the near term.
DM is a small 100%-owned Russian subsidiary of Denizbank, with total assets
comprising slightly more than 1% of the Turkish parent's balance sheet. Being
closely integrated with Denizbank, DM focuses on servicing Turkish businesses in
Russia, and most borrowers are also clients of Denizbank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; maintained on RWE
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3'; maintained on RWN
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; maintained on RWE
Support Rating: '2'; maintained on RWN