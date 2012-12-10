Featured issuers across a full range of sectors include: Peugeot SA, Renault SA , Fiat SpA, Jaguar Land Rover PLC, Continental AG, Schaeffler AG; Lafarge SA, HeidelbergCement AG, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Stora Enso Oyj , Smurfit Kappa Group plc ; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG, Four Seasons Healthcare (Jersey) Holdings, Priory Group, Labco SA; Virgin Media Inc., Cableuropa SA, Unitymedia KabelBW GmbH, TVN SA , Ziggo NV, Sunrise Communications Holdings SA, Telenet NV, and Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA.

The Fitch 50 Europe also incorporates emerging market constituents, including OAO Severstal , Evraz Group SA, Metinvest BV, OJSC Alrosa, OJSC Mobile TeleSystems, and Afren plc, as well as cross-over names with split 'BBB-'/'BB+' ratings across the three major rating agencies, including ThyssenKrupp AG and Daily Mail and General Trust plc.

The 'Fitch 50 Europe: Profiles for 50 of the Largest European High-Yield and Crossover Issuers' is available at www.fitchratings.com.

For availability of hard copies of the 205-page report, investors registered with Fitch's High Yield initiative should contact Sabih Hussain at sabih.hussain@fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch 50 Europe

here