Dec 10 -
Overview
-- We lowered our long-term sovereign credit rating on Ukraine to 'B'
from 'B+', assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating, and lowered
our transfer and convertability assessment on Ukraine on Dec. 7,2012.
-- Under our methodology for local and regional governments (LRGs) and
their related sovereigns, we generally cap the ratings on LRGs based on the
long-term rating on the related sovereign.
-- We are consequently revising the outlooks on the cities of
Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea to
negative from stable and affirming the ratings on all three at 'B/uaA-'.
-- The negative outlooks reflect that on the sovereign.
Rating Action
On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlooks on
the Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk and the Autonomous
Republic of Crimea to negative from stable and affirmed the long-term issuer
credit ratings at 'B' and the Ukraine national scale ratings at 'uaA-'.
Rationale
This follows our downgrade of Ukraine (B/Negative/B, Ukrainian National Scale
'uaA-').
In accordance with the methodology we apply to local and regional governments
(LRGs) and their related sovereigns, we cap the ratings on Ukrainian LRGs at
the same level as the sovereign (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local
Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our criteria, an LRG can be
rated higher than its sovereign only if we expect it to exhibit
characteristics including:
-- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the
sovereign in a stress scenario. This includes, among other factors, lack of
dependence on the sovereign for any appreciable share of its revenues, and a
more diverse and wealthy economy than the national economy;
-- An institutional framework that limits the risk of negative sovereign
intervention; and
-- The ability to mitigate negative sovereign intervention through high
financial flexibility and independent treasury management.
At this stage we do not believe that Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and
Crimea meet these criteria, so we cannot rate them above the sovereign.
Liquidity
We regard Ivano-Frankivsk's overall liquidity as "negative," as defined in our
criteria. As of Oct. 1, 2012 the city had Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH)13.3 million
(US$1.5 million) in free cash in its general and special fund accounts, which
exceeded its direct debt and 12-months debt service. However, the city's cash
position remains volatile.
We assess Dnipropetrovsk's liquidity as "neutral." Average cash on accounts
comfortably exceeds expected debt service for the next 12 months, which
consists of interest payments on a bank loan and a minor midterm treasury
loan. As of July 1, 2012, the city had UAH144 million in free cash in its
accounts.
We consider Crimea's liquidity to be "neutral" given the republic's low debt
and lack of principal repayments until 2014, when its UAH133 million bond is
due. As of Oct, 1, 2012, unrestricted cash in Crimea's general and special
fund accounts and deposits totaled UAH246 million, exceeding debt service over
the subsequent 12 months several fold.
Because the Ukrainian capital market is volatile, we view all LRGs' access to
external liquidity as "uncertain." The weaknesses of Ukraine's banking sector
are reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), which
classifies Ukraine in group '9'. Our BICRA scores rank risk relating to
banking systems on a scale of '1' to '10', with '1' being the lowest risk and
'10' being the highest risk (see "BICRA On Ukraine Revised To Group '9' From
Group '10'," published on Nov. 9, 2011).
Outlook
The negative outlooks on Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Crimea reflect
that on the sovereign. We might lower the ratings on the three LRGs if we
lowered the ratings on Ukraine (B/Negative/B), all other things being equal.
We would revise the outlooks to stable if we revised the outlook on the
sovereign to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Ivano-Frankivsk (City of)
Issuer Credit Rating
Ukrainian National Scale uaA-/--/--
Dnipropetrovsk (City of)
Issuer Credit Rating
Ukrainian National Scale uaA-/--/--
Crimea (Autonomous Republic of)
Issuer Credit Rating
Ukrainian National Scale uaA-/--/--
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Ivano-Frankivsk (City of)
To From
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Dnipropetrovsk (City of)
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Crimea (Autonomous Republic of)
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--