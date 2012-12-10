(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Dnipropetrovsk (City of) ------------------------------- 10-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2011 B/-- B/--
16-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--
25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
UAH100 mil 14.50% bnds due 12/31/2015 B 12-Oct-2011