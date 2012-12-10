Dec 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on U.S.
consumer-related asset-backed securities (ABS) would likely be unaffected by Hurricane Sandy.
Specifically, we examined loans and leases backed by hard collateral in the auto loan, auto
lease, manufactured housing, marine, and recreational vehicle sectors.
Based on conversations with issuers and our analysis, we believe that
collateral performance could be slightly weaker over the next few months due
to Hurricane Sandy. The weaker collateral performance would be reflected in
increased delinquency rates and perhaps increased defaults. However, we do not
expect any impact on our ratings in the ABS auto loan, auto lease,
manufactured housing, marine, or recreational vehicle sectors.
In assessing the impact of the hurricane on collateral performance, we
analyzed collateral concentrations in affected areas, servicing strategies
regarding borrowers impacted by the hurricane, and standards regarding
physical damage insurance on collateral.
Hurricane Sandy left widespread damage across the eastern coast of the U.S.
However, the most significant impact was in the Tri-state area of New York,
New Jersey, and Connecticut. The transactions we reviewed are geographically
diversified and typically do not have high concentrations in this area.
Moreover, none of the manufactured housing, marine, or recreational vehicle
securitizations we rate have significant exposure to the Tri-state area. Some
of the luxury auto loan ABS issuers typically have higher concentrations in
both New York and New Jersey. However, these auto loan ABS transactions have
seasoned significantly and are adequately enhanced at their current rating
levels. The asset type with the most exposure is auto lease--with several
transactions having 20%-30% exposure to the Tri-state area.
Most servicers are offering some sort of payment assistance to customers
affected by the storm. Some servicers have proactively reached out to their
customers in the affected areas, while others have posted information on their
Web sites regarding storm-relief assistance. The payment assistance can come
in various forms, such as temporary payment deferrals, loan/lease extensions,
and waivers of late charges. In addition, some lenders have increased customer
service through extended service hours, suppressed collection calls, and
personalized assistance based on the unique needs of those impacted by such a
severe storm. We believe that this temporary assistance could have a minimal
short-term impact on collateral performance, but we expect our ratings to
remain stable.
Most consumer ABS transactions backed by hard collateral--specifically auto
loan, auto lease, manufactured housing, marine, and recreational vehicle
transactions--require obligors to maintain physical damage insurance on the
collateral. Typically, part of the servicer's responsibility is to ensure that
insurance coverage does not lapse and is maintained for the life of the
loan/lease. To the extent the insurance has lapsed, some servicers might opt
to use forced place insurance, in which the lender takes out an insurance
policy and passes the costs on to the borrower. We believe most servicers have
been monitoring borrower insurance policies and that any damage on non-insured
collateral will be minimal. For the majority of the collateral, which is
insured, we believe insurance claim payments will offset most losses. However,
we also believe there could be some temporary spikes in defaults due to
claim-processing delays, which will eventually increase the severity of loss.
We expect the impact of Hurricane Sandy on collateral performance to be
minimal, and we expect no impact on our ratings in auto loan, auto lease,
manufactured housing, marine, and recreational vehicle ABS. Some transactions
will likely see a short-term impact on delinquency rates and possibly
defaults. However, the relatively small geographic concentration of the
affected areas, the issuer/servicer's proactive approach to assist borrowers
affected by the storm, and the presence of insurance on the outstanding
collateral should help mitigate the impact. We will continue to watch
performance closely.