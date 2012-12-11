MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Edwards will generate moderately positive FOCF in 2013 and report largely stable revenues and margins year on year. It also factors in our expectation that Edwards' adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2013 is likely to remain at about 4x.
We could consider raising the rating if Edwards maintained a conservative financial policy, including an adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3x and generation of sizable FOCF through the cycle. A more diverse revenue mix and less volatile margins would also likely support ratings upside.
Ratings downside could materialize if Edwards' credit metrics or liquidity were to deteriorate significantly from their current levels. Although not likely in our view at this stage, such a scenario could result from large shareholder distributions, a substantial industry downturn, or sizable acquisitions beyond the group's existing footprint of products and services. In particular, we would view negative FOCF generation of more than GBP30 million on a 12-month basis as not in line with the current rating.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.