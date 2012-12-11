(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings says that the major Austrian banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) will continue to be based on Fitch's assessment of available support from the Republic of Austria ('AAA'/Stable) in 2013.

While the banks' standalone creditworthiness, captured in their Viability Ratings (VR), has improved in 2012, largely as a result of better capitalisation, Fitch does not anticipate VRs will improve sufficiently in 2013 to replace government support as the banks' rating driver.

The IDRs of Erste Group Bank AG (Erste), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria) and Volksbanken Verbund (VB-Verbund) are all at their Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A', reflecting Fitch's assessment that due to their domestic and regional systemic importance, support from the Austrian government, if necessary, is extremely likely. Any rating action on the sovereign is likely to be mirrored by the support-driven ratings of the Austrian banks.

Downside risk for the banks' VRs has abated during 2012 and Fitch expects VRs, ranging from 'a-' at Erste to 'bb-' at VB-Verbund, to remain broadly stable in 2013. With the exception of VB-Verbund, banks have made marked progress in improving the quantity and quality of their capital bases, largely as a result of stricter regulatory requirements imposed by the European Banking Authority and national regulators.

The accelerated improvement of the banks' capitalisation and funding profiles during 2012 has not resulted in excessive deleveraging in their Central and Eastern European (CEE) operations where their franchises and earnings base have remained broadly intact. However, the macroeconomic outlook for Austria and CEE remains fragile for 2013 and Fitch expects the Austrian banks' volume growth in 2013 to be selective and cautious. Similarly, Fitch expects impaired loans to continue increasing albeit at a slower pace than in previous years.

Any positive rating action on the VRs of Erste, RBI and Bank Austria would likely be linked to a combination of improved capital quality (Erste, RBI), improved loan loss coverage ratios, a well-managed cost base and controlled CEE funding needs. Downside risk would mostly arise from a significant macroeconomic deterioration across several CEE countries including a sharp drop in real estate collateral values or a worsening of the eurozone crisis with contagion effects across CEE.

