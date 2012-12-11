(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund based on the trustee report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, the application of our criteria, and recent transaction developments.

-- Following our review, we have raised our rating on the class A notes.

-- Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund is a cash flow corporate loan CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)' its credit rating on Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund B.V.'s class A notes.

Today's rating action follows our assessment of the transaction's performance based on the Nov. 5, 2012 trustee report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, and considering recent transaction developments. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Since our previous review of the transaction on Nov. 1, 2011, we have observed further deleveraging of the senior notes to EUR95.8 million from EUR165.6 million, which has resulted in an increase in credit enhancement for the class A notes to 47.9% from 36.1%. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased to 3.7% from 3.1%. The par coverage tests comply with the required trigger under the transaction documents.

We have subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined in our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria to determine the class A notes' break-even default rate (BDR) at each rating level ( see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR183.1 million), the principal cash balance (if any), the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using various default patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

To help assess the credit risk of the collateral pool, we used CDO Evaluator 6.0.1 to generate scenario default rates (SDRs) at each rating level. We then then compared these SDRs with their respective BDR.

Taking into account the observations outlined above--we consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes to be commensurate with a 'AAA (sf)' rating. We have therefore raised our rating on this class of notes.

The maximum rating achievable under the largest obligor default test and largest industry test is also 'AAA (sf)'. These tests are two supplemental stress tests that we introduced in our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria. The tests address event and model risk that might be present in the transaction, and assess whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement (not counting excess spread) to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults.

Based on our counterparty analysis, we concluded that the transaction documentation for the derivative counterparties does not entirely comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012). We have analyzed the transaction's exposure to the derivative counterparties and concluded that the derivative exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect our rating on the class A notes. The bank account documentation complies with our 2012 counterparty criteria.

Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund is a cash flow corporate loan collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European speculative-grade corporate firms.

