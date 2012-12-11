(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Millennium's (BM) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS
BM's IDRs are based on the bank's standalone strength, reflected in its 'bbb-'
Viability Rating (VR). The affirmation reflects BM's sizeable and relatively
stable franchise in Poland, its granular deposit funding, strengthened
capitalisation, above average asset quality and improved liquidity profile. The
ratings also reflect potential liquidity and credit risks related to BM's
sizeable exposure to foreign currency- (FC) denominated mortgages, and
challenges related to bringing BM's profitability closer to the sector average.
BM's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its parent, Banco Comercial
Portugues, S.A. (BCP; 'BB+'/Negative, 'b'). In Fitch's view, potential contagion
risk for BM from BCP is moderate. BM does not rely on BCP for funding, its
direct exposure to its parent is small and its diversified deposit base has
proved stable during the current crisis. In Fitch's view, the risks related to
potential up-streaming of liquidity or capital from BM are reduced by the
strength and diligence of Polish banking supervision. BM also remains a valuable
asset for BCP, making its disposal a potential source of recapitalisation of the
parent, which serves as a disincentive to impair its profile.
RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS
BM's Fitch core capital ratio improved moderately to 11.6% at end-Q312 from
11.2% at end-2011, despite the increase in regulatory risk weighting for
FC-denominated mortgage loans (which comprise 46% of BM's total portfolio) to
100% from 75%.
BM's asset quality has been quite resilient during the current crisis and was
largely stable over 9M12. The impaired loan ratio stood at 5.1% of total gross
loans at end-Q312 (end-2011: 5.0%), which was significantly below the sector
average of 7.7%, driven by the 1.2% ratio in the mortgage book. Impaired loans
net of reserves were a moderate 18% of Fitch core capital.
The stable funding profile has been predominantly based on customer deposits
(88% of total liabilities at end-Q312). The loans/deposits ratio fell to 101% at
end-Q312 from 113% at end-2011 on the back of slower loan expansion and
continued deposit acquisition.
BM's large exposure to FC-denominated mortgage loans (predominantly in Swiss
francs) to unhedged borrowers is ratings negative, given potential credit risk
related to growing unemployment and/or significant and prolonged local currency
depreciation against the Swiss franc. The latter would also exert liquidity
pressure on BM, given the sizeable balance-sheet currency mismatch, which is
closed through derivative transactions. Risk related to the roll-over of
derivative contracts is mitigated by the long tenor of a sizeable portion of
them, BM's track record of maintaining swap market access since the onset of the
global financial crisis, a significant back-up swap facility available from an
international financial institution and the possibility of swap facilities being
introduced again by the Polish Central Bank in case of general market stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the bank's improved liquidity and
capital provide sufficient buffers to absorb risks related to a moderate
deterioration of the operating environment in Poland.
The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's view of only moderate contagion risk
from any further negative developments at BCP. Nevertheless, a sharp
deterioration in BCP's credit profile, in particular if accompanied by a further
escalation of the eurozone crisis and greater weakness of the PLN, would be
negative for BM in light of its high proportion of foreign currency mortgage
lending and dependence on the pricing and availability of swap instruments to
address currency mismatches.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '3' and the Support Rating Floor of 'BB' are underpinned
by Fitch's view that BM could benefit from support from the Polish sovereign, if
needed, given BM's systemic significance and its around 5% market share in
domestic retail deposits. A weakened ability by the Polish state to support
banks (signalled by a change in the sovereign rating) or the absence of timely
state support in case of significant deterioration in the bank's standalone
profile could lead to a downgrade of these ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(pol)'; Outlook Stable