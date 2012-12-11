(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. -------------- 11-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Chemicals &

allied products,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

10-Jul-2007 --/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of laminate, printed circuit board (PCB), and chemical products, reflects the company's satisfactory market position, its good operating efficiency due to its vertically integrated model, its low-cost production base in China, and its diverse customer base and product offerings. The high volatility in Kingboard's profitability, business risk associated with the company's limited operating record in China's cyclical and competitive real estate sector, and high cyclicality in its main product areas offset these strengths.

Kingboard's satisfactory market position in laminate and PCB, and its good operating efficiency underpin its "satisfactory" business risk profile. The company's vertically integrated model and low cost base in China make it one of the most efficient players in the global laminate market and in China's PCB sector in terms of sales. Kingboard has constantly ranked among the key players in the global PCB market by sales. Its diverse product range and low customer-concentration risk further support the business risk profile, in our view.

We expect Kingboard's financial risk profile to remain "intermediate" despite uncertain operating conditions. The company aims to reduce its debt via its available-for-sale investments and internal cash flow generation over the next two years. In addition, we expect Kingboard's operating performance to improve in the second half of 2012 due to improved inflow of orders that resulted in high utilization in the laminate and PCB segments. We also anticipate that Kingboard will reduce its debt in the second half of 2012 and restore its cash flow protection measures to levels that are appropriate for the rating over the next 12-18 months. In our base-case projection, we expect the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be in a 25%-30% range in 2013 (compared with about 30.3% at end-2011) and the ratio of total debt to EBITDA to be 2.8x-3.3x (it was 4.0x for the first half of 2012, on a rolling 12-month basis).