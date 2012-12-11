(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. -------------- 11-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Chemicals &
allied products,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Jul-2007 --/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of laminate,
printed circuit board (PCB), and chemical products, reflects the company's satisfactory market
position, its good operating efficiency due to its vertically integrated model, its low-cost
production base in China, and its diverse customer base and product offerings. The high
volatility in Kingboard's profitability, business risk associated with the company's limited
operating record in China's cyclical and competitive real estate sector, and high cyclicality in
its main product areas offset these strengths.
Kingboard's satisfactory market position in laminate and PCB, and its good operating
efficiency underpin its "satisfactory" business risk profile. The company's vertically
integrated model and low cost base in China make it one of the most efficient players in the
global laminate market and in China's PCB sector in terms of sales. Kingboard has constantly
ranked among the key players in the global PCB market by sales. Its diverse product range and
low customer-concentration risk further support the business risk profile, in our view.
We expect Kingboard's financial risk profile to remain "intermediate" despite uncertain
operating conditions. The company aims to reduce its debt via its available-for-sale investments
and internal cash flow generation over the next two years. In addition, we expect Kingboard's
operating performance to improve in the second half of 2012 due to improved inflow of orders
that resulted in high utilization in the laminate and PCB segments. We also anticipate that
Kingboard will reduce its debt in the second half of 2012 and restore its cash flow protection
measures to levels that are appropriate for the rating over the next 12-18 months. In our
base-case projection, we expect the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be in
a 25%-30% range in 2013 (compared with about 30.3% at end-2011) and the ratio of total debt to
EBITDA to be 2.8x-3.3x (it was 4.0x for the first half of 2012, on a rolling 12-month basis).