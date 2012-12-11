(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our view, the French Region of Auvergne benefits from a predictable and well-balanced institutional framework and records solid budgetary performance.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on Auvergne.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Auvergne will limit its deficit after capital accounts and, in turn, the accumulation of new debt.

Rating Action

On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the French Region of Auvergne. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Auvergne reflect our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French regions, according to our criteria, as well as the region's clear financial strategy, high operating margins, and very limited contingent liabilities. The ratings are constrained by the region's restricted revenue flexibility, fairly high debt, and exposure to structured debt instruments.

Auvergne posted a very strong operating margin of 26.7% in 2011, although this was down from a very high 30.8% in 2010, partly as a result of one-time items. This is despite increasing capital expenditures (capex) in 2011 that led to a limited deficit after capex of 0.9% of total revenue, after a slight surplus of 2.6% in 2011. We project that Auvergne will maintain a high operating margin, exceeding 24%, in 2012 despite sluggish operating revenue, owing to its control of operating expenditures. Additionally, we project that Auvergne will record a slight surplus after capital accounts of 0.3% of revenue in 2012, as a result of lower capex.